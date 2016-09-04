Cowboys Sign Sanchez, Release Showers; 7 Added To Practice Squad

FRISCO, Texas – Two more roster moves helped the Cowboys near completion of their 53-man roster on Sunday.

The Cowboys officially signed veteran quarterback Mark Sanchez, who was reportedly expected to sign after being released by the Denver Broncos. To make room for Sanchez on the roster, the team released Jameill Showers, who served as the No. 3 quarterback for most of the preseason.

The Cowboys also signed seven players to their practice squad, including 2015 fifth-round draft pick Ryan Russell and 2016 sixth-round draft pick Rico Gathers – both of whom were released on Saturday.

All seven of the signees were players the Cowboys released at the conclusion of training camp. They also added center Jake Brendel, wide receiver Andy Jones, linebacker Deon King, wide receiver Vince Mayle and Austin Taylor rounded out the list.

For the time being, three spots remain open on the 10-man practice squad. If Showers clears waivers, the Cowboys could seek to make him the eighth member of the group as an insurance policy.

Meanwhile, Sanchez figures to step in as Dak Prescott's backup during preparations for the season opener against the New York Giants. Philadelphia traded Sanchez to Denver during the offseason, but the eighth-year veteran lost the quarterback competition to Trevor Siemian.

The Broncos opted to keep Siemian and 2016 first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch as their two primary quarterbacks, and released Sanchez.

Sanchez spent four years as the New York Jets' starting quarterback after being selected fifth overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. He was released during the 2014 offseason, and he signed on with the Eagles. In two seasons with Philadelphia, he started 10 games – posting a 4-6 record while throwing 18 touchdowns with 15 interceptions.

With Sanchez in the fold, the Cowboys currently have three quarterbacks on their active roster – though they have not made a final decision on whether they'll move Tony Romo to the injured reserve.

They could keep Romo on the 53-man roster, which would allow him to play as soon as he has recovered from his back injury. If they place him on IR, he would not be eligible to play until Week 9 at the earliest.