Cowboys Sign Two OL, One Linebacker To Reserve/Futures Contracts

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys signed three workout players to futures contracts on Wednesday, securing them with the team ahead of the 2016 offseason.

The three signees are offensive tackle Justin Renfrow, offensive guard Jared Smith and linebacker Jerrell Harris. All three players have extensive experience with teams around the NFL, though none of the trio has spent time on an active roster.

Harris went undrafted out of Alabama in 2012, and he has perhaps the longest resume of the three. He has spent time with seven NFL clubs and the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. Most recently he spent time with the Detroit Lions, who released him during training camp this past summer.

Smith was a seventh-round draft pick out of New Hampshire by the Seattle Seahawks in 2013. Despite playing on the defensive line in college, the Seahawks switched him to offensive tackle, where he remained until he was sent to season-ending injured reserve in October 2013. Seattle waived/injured him in the summer of 2014. The following spring, he was signed by Atlanta but subsequently released after training camp.

Renfrow went undrafted out of Miami in 2014, but he has had no shortage of suitors in his two years of professional work. In the past two seasons, he has spent time with Arizona, Green Bay, Seattle and San Francisco. He went through training camp with the 49ers this past summer but was ultimately released during final roster cuts. He spent the 2015 season with the Hudson Valley Fort of the Fall Experimental Football League.