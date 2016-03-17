Cowboys Sign Versatile RB Lance Dunbar To One-Year Contract

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys are clearly making good on their intention to bring back their own, as they brought back their seventh in-house free agent on Thursday.

The team agreed to terms on a one-year deal with running back Lance Dunbar on Thursday, securing his services for a fifth season. Multiple reports are pegging the contract at about $1.75 million for the one year. Dunbar officially signed the paperwork on Friday morning, but he took to Twitter on Thursday night to report the news:

Dunbar has been one of the more interesting cases of the Cowboys' free agency period due to his injury from the 2015 season. The four-year veteran proved his worth within the offense last season, as he caught 21 passes for 215 yards in the first four weeks of the season.

Unfortunately, Dunbar suffered both a torn ACL and a torn patellar tendon during the Week 4 loss to the Saints last year. He missed the final 12 games of the season, and he is still in the middle of a lengthy rehab.