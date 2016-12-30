Cowboys Staying Quiet On How They'll Use Their QBs In Philadelphia

FRISCO, Texas – Whatever their plan for Tony Romo is this weekend in Philadelphia, the Cowboys intend to keep quiet about it.

That didn't seem to be the case on Friday morning, when reports surfaced that the team intended to give Romo some snaps during Sunday's game against the Eagles. But, given a chance to respond to those reports, Cowboys officials were mum on the possibility that the veteran quarterback might make an appearance.

"Tony, like with all of our players, we haven't made those determinations," said Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. "The team has done a really good job of staying locked in on what we need to do. The focus right now is practicing well on Friday. We've done a good job of that all year long."

Romo has not played a snap in the six weeks since he returned to the active roster, and the powerful statement he delivered in November has done a lot to quell speculation about the starting quarterback spot.

But with the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs locked up, the conversation has ramped back up this week. Without playoff aspirations at stake, it makes sense that the Cowboys wouldn't want to play Dak Prescott for the entirety of this game.

What exactly that means for the rest of the quarterbacks has yet to be determined. Mark Sanchez has been inactive since Nov. 20, when Romo returned from his back injury. It's entirely possible that both backup quarterbacks could see game action this week – though Garrett reiterated that those decisions have yet to be made.

That's fine with Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones, who declined to speculate on Romo's game status by hoping Philadelphia would have to prepare for as many quarterbacks as possible.

"Again, listen – I'm not going to tell you if he's going to play or not, but the big thing is that we've got a game to play up there," Jones said. "This is game week, and the priority here is to get as ready as we can no matter who plays. The best thing you can say is to have Philadelphia preparing for whoever is out there."

It's safe to say Romo will be active for the game, though. The Cowboys released their final practice report of the week on Friday afternoon, and they ruled out seven players ahead of time. With those seven players accounting for the typical seven inactives, it's a safe bet all three Dallas quarterbacks will be in uniform on Sunday afternoon.

How the Cowboys intend to use them isn't something they're ready to talk about just yet.