Cowboys Still Waiting For Word On Greg Hardy's Pending Appeal

"We're going to appreciate the process, and we knew this was going to be part of it," he said. Whenever that comes down, we'll be ready to move forward."

The timeline for a ruling is typically two weeks, which means a decision likely won't come from arbitrator Harold Henderson until at least next week. Though Jones was quick to point out that there's no firm guideline for a decision.

"I think usually it's two weeks, is the time frame," he said. "I don't think that's a rule or anything. Sometimes it can be sooner."

Hardy missed Wednesdays OTA session for a completely unrelated reason, as he sat out with a stomach illness. But Jones said he expects Hardy will be back in action for the conclusion of the second week of spring practices on Thursday. The on-field reviews have all been fantastic to this point, but Jones said he knows it's about much more than that.

"We like everything we've seen on the field, but he has some accountability here to face at some point," he said. "We'll certainly be supportive of that, whatever the league and what things come down from a legal standpoint, we'll certainly be supportive of Greg as he moves forward. His goal is to be a great player on the field and a good person off the field, as well."