Cowboys "Think The World Of Dez" Though Receiver Balks At Franchise Tag Discussion

Within the same day, Jones – who is partaking in NFL Competition Committee meetings in Indianapolis – disagreed with the star receiver's assessment.

"He's not feeling the right vibes, then, because we feel strongly about him," he said. "We've worked hard to do a long-term deal with him and we'll continue to work hard at it. If we don't get one, then it just shows him how much we care about him – we don't want to expose him."

The franchise tag would protect the Cowboys in that regard, because it would prevent Bryant from testing the open market. He'd be locked into a one-year contract worth roughly $12-13 million, depending on salary cap figures.

"It's not like it's a bad deal for the players. They get a lot of money guaranteed from Day 1 – it's certainly not a terrible deal for them," Jones said. "But who knows? We've still got weeks to go before we make that decision."

The reason Bryant, and assuredly plenty of other NFL players, might not be pleased is the lack of more financial security. The long-term deals signed by Calvin Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald in recent seasons came with $48.7 and $27 million in guarantees, respectively.

It remains to be seen how Bryant would respond to that situation, as some have suggested he might sit out of the Cowboys' offseason program if tagged. Jones said that prospect didn't trouble him if the team does decide to use the franchise tag on Bryant.

"No, I think Dez will be a pro and he'll play," he said.

The Cowboys still have two weeks until the March 2 deadline to decide if that's the route they want to take. Even if they do tag Bryant, they'll have until July 15 to work out a long-term contract. Until then, Jones reiterated that the process isn't about how the team feels about Bryant.