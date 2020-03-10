Cowboys To Face Steelers In 2020 HOF Game

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are headed back to Canton.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday morning that the Cowboys will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 6 in the 2020 Hall of Fame Game – the preseason matchup that marks the beginning of each season.

This marks the seventh appearance in the Hall of Fame Game for both the Cowboys and the Steelers, who each hold a 3-3 record in the contest.

The matchup fits the occasion very well, though, as the 2020 Hall of Fame class holds weight for both franchises. Two days after the game, the Steelers will see longtime coach Bill Cowher and All-Pro safety Troy Polamalu enshrined, along with former Cowboys coach and two-time Super Bowl champion Jimmy Johnson.

"We are very excited about being named to play in the Hall of Fame Game this year," Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said in a statement. "When we learned that Jimmy Johnson would be involved in the August (and not September) ceremony in Canton, we approached the Hall of Fame and expressed a strong interest in being a part of honoring his legacy and induction by bringing our team and Cowboys fans to Canton."

From a football standpoint, it could stand to benefit the Cowboys, as well. The two teams selected to play in Canton typically report to training camp before the rest of the league. For a team entering its first year under new head coach Mike McCarthy, that extra time could be beneficial in preparing for the 2020 season.

Regardless, this is becoming a bit of a trend for the Cowboys, who are making their fourth trip to Canton in the last 11 years. They faced the Bengals in 2010, the Dolphins in 2013 and the Cardinals in 2017 -- winning all three games, for those that care about preseason results.