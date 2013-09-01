Cowboys Trade Lissemore; Claim Bosworth Off Waivers

Sep 01, 2013 at 04:50 AM
Rowan Kavner

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

bosworth_083113_650.jpg
Scott Boehm


IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys stayed active after the weekend cuts by trading former seventh-round pick Sean Lissemore to the Chargers on Sunday and claiming linebacker Kyle Bosworth off waivers.

The interior of the defensive line took a hit with the trade of Lissemore, who signed a three-year extension worth $7.17 million in September 2012 when the Cowboys' defense ran the 3-4 scheme. He was traded for a 2015 seventh-round pick.

All six of Lissemore's starts since joining the Cowboys in 2010 came last season. He's admitted the switch to the new 4-3 has been a tough transition.

"I can definitely play in this defense, it's just taking a little bit to transition," Lissemore said after training camp. "It's a little bit different than last year, playing the 3-4 defense, kind of two-gapping it. It's kind of forgetting everything I've learned for the past three years and training myself to do something different."

Lissemore, who suffered a concussion in the preseason finale, will be going back to the 3-4 scheme in San Diego. He was slated as a backup in Dallas after a strong offseason from Nick Hayden, who's played on the interior next to Jason Hatcher.

The Cowboys used their open spot on the roster after trading Lissemore to claim Bosworth off waivers from the Giants. Bosworth, a local product who played high school football at Plano West, played 25 games the last two seasons with the Jaguars after going undrafted in 2010 out of UCLA. [embedded_ad]

Dallas elected not to grab a defensive lineman early Sunday, despite Jay Ratliff going on the Physically Unable to Perform list and Anthony Spencer still slowly recovering from knee surgery.

That means they'll rely on Ben Bass, Kyle Wilber, George Selvie and Landon Cohen for depth behind starters Spencer, Hatcher, Hayden and DeMarcus Ware, unless they make another move on the waiver wire.

Lissemore's trade is the second the Cowboys have made since Saturday's cuts. They placed guard Nate Livings on injured reserve as well, which opened up a spot on the roster for Dallas to trade for Kansas City linebacker Edgar Jones. The Cowboys sent over next year's sixth-round pick and also got a seventh-round pick in that deal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising