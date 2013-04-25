Cowboys Trade Out Of 18th Pick With 49ers; Move to 31





IRVING, Texas – Jerry Jones is no stranger to trading in the first round and it happened again. Last year, they went eight spots up and this year the Cowboys went 13 spots back.

The Cowboys have traded their 18th overall pick to move back for the 49ers' for the 31st overall pick. The Cowboys also got the 74th overall pick, a late third-round selection.

The Cowboys targeted guards Chance Warmack and Jonathan Cooper, along with safety Kenny Vaccaro, who were all off the board. The Cowboys also had an eye on LSU safety Eric Reid, who then went to the 49ers with that 18th pick.

One of the top players still on the board was Florida's defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd, a once-projected Top 10 pick.

Now, the Cowboys have the 31st, 47th, 74th and 80th picks in the top three rounds.