Cowboys Under Cap After Costa Cut, Guard Renegotiated





IRVING, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys are now under the salary cap after letting go of the center many thought could be the starter prior to last year's draft.

The Cowboys cut Phil Costa and renegotiated the contract of Mackenzy Bernadeau on Friday, putting themselves in better financial position prior to the start of free agency on March 11, which is the beginning of the new league year and the time all teams must be under the cap.

The restructuring of Tony Romo, Orlando Scandrick and Sean Lee already saved the Cowboys more than $16 million in cap space, and the move to release Costa saves another $1.5 million. Despite their recent cap issues, the Cowboys now find themselves with roughly $2 million of cap space to work with as free agency approaches.

Costa appeared in only six games the last two seasons after starting all 16 games at center in 2011. He started three games at center in 2012 before injuries cut his season short. Costa, who signed a two-year deal worth $2.7 million last year, appeared in three games in 2013, but rookie Travis Frederick started all 16 games at center.

Costa's been with the Cowboys since signing in Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2010 out of Maryland, playing in a total of 26 games with 20 starts. He didn't take a pay cut, and the Cowboys decided to part ways with the center to help get under the cap.

The Cowboys also saved cap space by renegotiating Bernadeau, who came on strong at the end of the 2013 season after getting replaced by Brian Waters. Bernadeau started the first three games of the season before the change was made, and the offensive line remained a strong point of the team when Bernadeau returned to the starting lineup for the final eight games of the season. Bernadeau will challenge for a starting guard spot in 2014. [embedded_ad]

The Cowboys once again sat high above the projected cap figure just weeks ago but figured out a way to get under the cap relatively smoothly and much more easily than many anticipated.

They still have decisions to make on the futures of DeMarcus Ware and Miles Austin, among others, and could make more moves and restructures to free up space for free agent signings.