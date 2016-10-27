Cowboys Upgrade Romo's Injury Status After QB Practices For 2nd Straight Day

Oct 27, 2016 at 07:50 AM
Nick Eatman

FRISCO, Texas – For the first time since late-August, the Cowboys have listed Tony Romo as something other than "did not practice."

While it likely doesn't mean much for his playing status this week against the Eagles, Romo was listed as "limited" for the work he received at Thursday's practice, which was held indoors at Ford Center.

It marked the second straight day Romo has been throwing passes at practice, but unlikely Wednesday, Romo donned his No. 9 practice jersey and a helmet.

"It was great just to have him out there the last couple days," tight end Jason Witten said. "He brings some energy out there, and good to have him back. I know he's been starting this process in his recovery and rehabbing, and we want him to get healthy first and foremost. But it's great to see him out there on the field. I know he's doing everything he can to get back out there as soon as possible."

The media only attended the first 15 minutes of practice, but the veteran quarterback likely only did individual drills, leaving rookie Dak Prescott to handle the majority of team reps.

"He's getting stronger, got some pop on the ball and he's feeling better every day. So we're encouraged with his progress," said offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, who was also asked about the timetable for Romo's return. "I don't think we ever put a time on it because I don't know that knew exactly how long or still know how long it will be. I'm sure he's been chomping at the bit to get back out there, but he'll listen to the doctors and the trainers and his body and just don't be impatient and just get better on a daily basis."

Romo practiced a couple of days at Ford Center in Frisco leading up to the Aug. 25 preseason game in Seattle, where he sustained a broken bone in his back. The Cowboys never gave a timetable for Romo's return and still have been rather unclear when he will be back in action. But it's starting to look like a return is closer, especially with him working himself back into practice.

There have been speculations throughout the Cowboys' organization that Romo could be ready for the Nov. 6 game with the Browns in Cleveland. Having him return to practice, albeit on a limited basis, could help his chances.

Owner Jerry Jones said a few weeks back that he expects Romo to remain the starter when he returns. Of course, that decision could be getting more difficult considering Prescott has now led the Cowboys to five straight wins after a heartbreaking Week 1 loss to the Giants.

