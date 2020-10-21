Cowboys Vets: No Finger Pointing, Just Focus

"The first thing I think with anonymous sources, you never really can take them serious," said Sean Lee. "First, they don't put their name on it. Second, you don't know if the person's in the room, or not in the room. Maybe they were. Maybe they're not now. Sometimes you don't know if it's through a secondhand source. Maybe it is a player, but maybe it's coming through an agent. You just can't speculate."

It was interesting to hear from the Cowboys' longest-tenured defender in a time like this. Lee is currently working his way back from injured reserve and has not played yet this season. But as an 11-year veteran in this organization, he's got plenty of expertise on weathering these types of storms.

"You have to just say, listen, the consensus in our locker room, with our defense right now, is that we all need to work hard. We all need to improve," he said. "There's no pointing fingers. The only way out of this is to keep faith in each other. And we have that faith. Like we said, anything anonymous, we're not going to worry about that."

It has obviously been a talking point, both inside the Cowboys' facility and outside. McCarthy was asked Wednesday if he addressed the report with his team when the group convened for the start of preparations for Washington. He declined to elaborate on what he said, but McCarthy did allow that he's always looking for teachable moments.