Cowboys Waive TE Evan Wilson, Sign OG Tyronne Green

May 27, 2014 at 07:35 AM
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys added another veteran to their roster Tuesday with the signing of offensive guard Tyronne Green.

Fresh off the first practice of their spring OTAs, the team added Green to replace rookie tight end Evan Wilson, who was waived/injured. Wilson signed with the Cowboys out of Illinois following the NFL draft.

Green comes to Dallas as a 2009 draft pick, after six months away from football. He was selected No. 133 overall by the San Diego Chargers in 2009, and he started 28 games in 41 appearances from 2009-12. During that 2012 season with the Chargers, he appeared in 13 games – all of them starts.

Green signed with New England in 2013 free agency. He was released May 31 and re-signed before the start of the Patriots 2013 training camp. He was waived Oct. 25 and sat out the remainder of the year.

