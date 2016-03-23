Cowboys Will Work Out QB Prospect Lynch, Ohio St. Draft-Eligible Prospects

Mar 23, 2016 at 01:50 AM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

BOCA RATON, Fla.– Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said the Cowboys will hold a scheduled workout with Memphis quarterback Paxton Lynch in Orlando on Wednesday following the conclusion of the NFL Annual Meeting here in Florida.

Garrett said a group of Cowboys staff will also travel to work out a group of Ohio State draft-eligible prospects on Friday.

The NFL Draft begins April 28 and the Cowboys have the fourth overall pick.

Lynch is generally regarded as one of the top quarterback prospects eligible for this year's draft. He participated in the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

The Cowboys have already spent time with another top quarterback prospect, North Dakota State's Carson Wentz, coaching him on the Senior Bowl North Team in January.

Both are considered potential first-round prospects, though it remains to be seen if the Cowboys would be willing to commit a first-round pick to a developmental quarterback behind Tony Romo.

