Cowboys Will Work Out QB Prospect Lynch, Ohio St. Draft-Eligible Prospects

BOCA RATON, Fla.– Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said the Cowboys will hold a scheduled workout with Memphis quarterback Paxton Lynch in Orlando on Wednesday following the conclusion of the NFL Annual Meeting here in Florida.

Garrett said a group of Cowboys staff will also travel to work out a group of Ohio State draft-eligible prospects on Friday.

The NFL Draft begins April 28 and the Cowboys have the fourth overall pick.

Lynch is generally regarded as one of the top quarterback prospects eligible for this year's draft. He participated in the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

The Cowboys have already spent time with another top quarterback prospect, North Dakota State's Carson Wentz, coaching him on the Senior Bowl North Team in January.