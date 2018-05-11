Cowboys Working Quickly To Get Most Of The 2018 Rookie Draft Class Signed

May 11, 2018 at 02:10 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are moving quickly to get most of their 2018 draft class signed.

Seven of the team's nine draft picks, including second-round selection Connor Williams, are expected to officially sign as early as the end of the day Thursday.

Also close to signing deals are fourth-round picks Dalton Schultz and Dorance Armstrong; fifth-round pick Mike White; sixth-round picks Chris Covington and Cedrick Wilson; and seventh-round pick Bo Scarbrough.

The Cowboys still have first-round linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and third-round receiver Michael Gallup to sign, too, but reports say they're currently not as close in negotiations yet.

All the rookies are expected to participate in five walkthrough-type practices Thursday-Sunday at rookie minicamp, which head coach Jason Garrett calls more of an "orientation" to the Cowboys' program.

