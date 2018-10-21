CowboysWire: Sunday's Social Media Updates

Welcome to the #CowboysWire
10.21.18
Kicker Brett Maher: “That penalty had zero impact on the result of that kick. L.P. and Chris (Jones), like they’ve done all year, they’ve made my job easy and it was the same in that situation.” #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 22, 2018
Long snapper L.P. Ladouceur was adamant that he didn’t do anything differently to cause a snap infraction causing a 5-yard penalty before Brett Maher’s 52-yard FG miss. “The exact same thing I’ve been doing for 14 years,” Ladouceur said. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 22, 2018
Zeke: “Our defense is playing way too good for us to be leaving them hanging like that.” Says the Cowboys offense has things to figure out heading into the bye #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 21, 2018
With all due respect to the Washington Redskins, this was a winnable game against a beatable team. Instead, the Cowboys are back below .500 heading into the bye, not looking like they have a ton of answers for their road woes. That kind of season.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 21, 2018
Not an ideal time for Maher to break his 16-kick streak. Absolutely brutal.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 21, 2018
I don’t put that on him, though. The Cowboys had a chance to steal a win in regulation after an ugly performance and opted not to. Hate the play calling down that stretch.
Vander Esch is back in the game. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 21, 2018
Sean Lee back in for LVE and gets the tackle. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 21, 2018
Cornerback CJ Goodwin is questionable to return with a forearm injury. Leighton Vander Esch is down on the field at the moment. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 21, 2018
Redskins punt. David Irving's sack on second down was big. So was the pressure Jaylon Smith got on the blitz. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 21, 2018
Dak’s passing yardage totals in the first three road games: 170, 168, 208.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 21, 2018
He’s at 149 coming up on halftime today #cowboyswire
Zack Martin dinged his knee on that last drive. He’ll return to the game, but it’s something to watch in the second half #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 21, 2018
This week I asked Stephen Jones (for our Alexa content, check it out) which young player he thinks can break out as the season goes on. His answer: Michael Gallup. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 21, 2018
Ayyyyyye. Just like training camp! It’s real easy when you juke the CB out of his cleats. Michael Gallup finds the end zone for the first time in his career.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 21, 2018
Almost another big screen play from Dak to Zeke, but a chop block wipes it out. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 21, 2018
I know he fumbled earlier and he took a major shot to the head/face earlier... but Dak still has to run the ball if he's in the game. It's the only way. #CowboysWire— Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) October 21, 2018
This has been a nice response by the Dallas defense.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 21, 2018
Since surrendering the touchdown, they've allowed just 31 yards on Washington's last two possessions, both of which ended in punts. #cowboyswire
Dak Prescott is back in at quarterback for this drive. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 21, 2018
Dak's back on the sideline, consulting the game tape with Kellen Moore.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 21, 2018
Cooper Rush doesn't look like a guy who's planning on going into the game. #cowboyswire
Looks like Dak Prescott is on his way to the medical tent after talking with the medical staff #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 21, 2018
Dak is slooooowwww getting up there. He was trying to walk back out toward the field before the Cowboys sent the punt team on. #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 21, 2018
We're seeing that expected LB rotation between Lee, Jaylon, LVE and Damien Wilson. So far Lee has been substituted out on this series. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 21, 2018
LVE, Jaylon and Damien Wilson is gonna be your LB package when play resumes. #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 21, 2018
4th and 1 from their own 44, Jason Garrett gets aggressive - but Swearinger forces a Dak fumble on the QB carry. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 21, 2018
I didn't LoVE that defensive package on that drive. Time to mix it up. #Cowboyswire— Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) October 21, 2018
Sorry, but I'm not keeping my leading tackler on the bench for too long, regardless of age, experience. #Cowboyswire— Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) October 21, 2018
Tyron Smith hold wipes out a deep Dak scramble. Then a deep pass to Brice Butler -- active in place of the injured Tavon Austin -- falls incomplete. Punt. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 21, 2018
Dak wouldn't agree but I'd rather have the interception. #Cowboyswire— Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) October 21, 2018
Philly loses to Carolina. DAL-WASH is now for sole possession of first place in the NFC East. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 21, 2018
No Conor McGregor in the DB huddle this week #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/bYUqMQby2W— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 21, 2018
These are easily the nicest conditions for a Cowboys game at FedEx in recent memory #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/ipet5dr9Tm— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 21, 2018
a big, scary linebacker. one of three the Cowboys have at their disposal today #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/GxwOXjX0W0— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 21, 2018
Young Zeke is crop toppin’ it today. Football weather #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/d5oe6QuDlk— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 21, 2018
I think I’ve seen this joke before, but it’s still funny #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/hgiLiWJvcY— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 21, 2018
Bonjour, No. 4 #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/Bbe7fXGlJK— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 21, 2018
Here dey come 👀 #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/Pdfsa1hpph— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 21, 2018
Lot of Cowboys fans at the tunnel to welcome Jerry Jones to the field, as per usual. #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/MUbcYq5VYg— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 21, 2018
Starting to take the field here at FedEx #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/43UDGrp4GI— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 21, 2018
Naturally, I’m beyond excited to see the Cowboys break out their vaunted 14 personnel today— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 21, 2018
Swaim, Jarwin, Schultz AND Rico?? The firepower is unfathomable #cowboyswire
And, without Richardson and Jamison Crowder, Washington doesn’t have much at WR.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 21, 2018
Their leading, active WR for this matchup is Josh Doctson — who has eight catches for 68 yards on the year #cowboyswire
Fun twist: Dalton Schultz is up this week, so all four Dallas tight ends are active #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 21, 2018
Cowboys inactives: Mike White, Tavon Austin, Joe Thomas, Caraun Reid, Chris Covington, Xavier Su’a-Filo, Daniel Ross. #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 21, 2018
I spy Chido Awuzie working on his backpedal and cutting on the field.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 21, 2018
He dressed last week but did not play. Curious to see how his ankle is feeling today. #cowboyswire
Greetings from FedEx Field. Sunny, chilly, windy out that window #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/ZThLh6OEp6— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 21, 2018
I’ll be honest, I didn’t even give Washington’s practice report a close look earlier.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 19, 2018
Pretty big for the Dallas defense that Jamison Crowder can’t go. And Paul Richardson is doubtful, too.
All the more reason to focus on stopping Jordan Reed & Vernon Davis #cowboyswire https://t.co/XYFACbnBxB
Joe Thomas and Tavon Austin were the only absences from the Cowboys’ Friday practice. Sean Lee led the pre-practice jumping jacks, looking very much like a guy who plans on playing #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 19, 2018
Sounds like WR Tavon Austin will not have surgery at this time after getting a second opinion on his groin injury. He could miss a few weeks, however. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 19, 2018
Jerry Jones says he doesn’t want to speculate about Sean Lee’s availability for Sunday, but they’ll see how he’s moving today. Jones says he wants to be conservative when estimating Lee’s availability #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 19, 2018
Dak Prescott said today that he’s down to carry the ball more while the Cowboys develop other reliable options within their offense #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/0zjAHeB6Kb— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 18, 2018
The Cowboys just confirmed Terrance Williams’ three-game NFL suspension. Williams is suspended until the Cowboys’ Nov. 11 game at Philadelphia.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 18, 2018
Since he’s on IR, though, Williams can’t play again until his eight weeks are up #cowboyswire
NFL announces that Terrance Williams has been suspended without pay for three games of the 2018 regular season and fined for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. Williams’ suspension will conclude Nov. 12 after the Nov. 11 Philly game. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 18, 2018
And David Irving (not injury related) had a full practice Thursday. Got in limited work on Wednesday. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 18, 2018
Three Cowboys improved to full participation in Thursday's practice: Sean Lee, DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 18, 2018
Wild stat: Of Cole Beasley's 9 catches vs. JAX, 7 were on 3rd down. That ties 13 players, including Tavon Austin (2016) and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, for the most 3rd down catches in a game since the research became available in 1991. (Source: STATS) #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 18, 2018
Sean Lee (hamstring) handled the work well in his first practice back from injury. Chidobe Awuzie (ankle) is progressing as well, Jason Garrett said. Both were limited Wed. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 18, 2018
Practice report is out for Wednesday. David Irving is listed as limited after missing the media portion of practice #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/Q9KkonfGWs— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 17, 2018
Just posted a Q&A session with @BryanBroaddus on Alexa. Thanks for all your Cowboys questions this week. Check it out! (Say, “Alexa, Open Dallas Cowboys”) #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 17, 2018
Progress For Sean Lee; 2nd Opinion For Tavon #cowboyswire https://t.co/RVDVDlVgGk— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 17, 2018
Tavon Austin is getting a second opinion about his groin injury, Jason Garrett says. No determination made yet about whether IR is necessary. #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 17, 2018
Jason Garrett says the LB rotation will be a work in progress once Sean Lee returns, but he’ll be an important part of it. Jaylon Smith, LVE have played very well in his absence. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 17, 2018
Jason Garrett expects Sean Lee to practice in some capacity today. Maliek Collins, David Irving and Antwaun Woods are all available, as well #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 17, 2018
3 & Out: Bold Roster Move; Randy’s Rise; More #cowboyswirehttps://t.co/SpAhgIyTxu— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 16, 2018
Anyone who follows this team knows the Cowboys have been much better on the road than at home in recent years. But I didn't realize how big the difference is.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 16, 2018
From 2014-17, Dallas was 23-9 on the road and 15-17 at home.
0-3 on the road and 3-0 at home so far this year.
2nd call for Cowboys Questions for @BryanBroaddus. We'll post his audio answers on Alexa tomorrow. Hit us up below. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 16, 2018
Jerry Jones tells @1053thefan that no light bulb came on for them Sunday against Jacksonville. This is just a “hard working, talented” group of players, and it came together for them. #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 16, 2018
The Dallas defense has allowed just 103 points through six games this season, an average of 17.2 points per game.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 15, 2018
That’s the best total through six games since 2003, when the Cowboys led the NFL in total defense and finished second in scoring defense #cowboyswire
Jason Garrett points out that you only get 16 games, so the Cowboys aren’t going to consider the bye week when it comes to Sean Lee’s availability. They’ll make their best determination of whether or not he’s ready as this week goes along #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 15, 2018
Brice Butler (groin) was inactive against the Jags but the team felt like he probably could’ve played, Jason Garrett said. Went deeper at other spots on the game-day roster. He provides WR depth with Tavon Austin (groin) possibly out a little while. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 15, 2018
Jason Garrett confirms that Noah Brown can return to practice this week. Cowboys haven’t determined whether or not he will #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 15, 2018
“It might take a little time” for Tavon Austin to work his way back from his groin injury. Jason Garrett is not optimistic he’ll be available for the Washington game #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 15, 2018
Another Tuesday off for the Cowboys this week. They were also off following the Seattle game. Jason Garrett trying to keep his guys fresh #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 15, 2018
First call for Cowboys Questions for @BryanBroaddus. We'll post his audio answers on Alexa. Hit us up below. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 15, 2018
Irving’s Return Creates ‘Dream’ D-Line Combo #cowboyswire https://t.co/bLlagZEVpV— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 15, 2018
I believe this week marks the first week Noah Brown is available to practice, assuming he’s healthy enough.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 15, 2018
The Cowboys could bring him back from IR after the bye week if they want to #cowboyswire
Not only is Brett Maher hitting 94% of his kicks this season, he’s also 3/3 from 50+.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 15, 2018
Those numbers put him in the conversation with guys like Justin Tucker, Matt Bryant and Ryan Succop to this point in the season #cowboyswire