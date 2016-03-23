CowBuzz: Alfred Morris' Decision To Sign With Dallas Makes Waves On Twitter

On Tuesday, the Cowboys announced they had reached an agreement with former Washington Redskins running back Alfred Morris on a 2-year deal. As the two-time Pro Bowler said goodbye to the only franchise he's ever known, the news of him joining an NFC East rival set off a rapid reaction in the Twitter world.
The newest running back echoed this excitement in his exclusive interview with Dallas Cowboys TV moments after signing his contract.