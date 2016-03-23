Cowbuzz

Presented by

CowBuzz: Alfred Morris' Decision To Sign With Dallas Makes Waves On Twitter

Mar 23, 2016 at 07:19 AM
**Blast from the Past:** **Quentin Coryatt** – Following a collegiate career at Texas A&M where he was named Southwest Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Quentin Coryatt was drafted by the Colts with the second overall pick in the 1992 NFL Draft. He was signed by the Cowboys before the 1999 season, hoping he could find his footing in the NFL after struggling in Indianapolis. Instead, an Achilles injury hindered his progress as he played in only four games, including one start.
Taylor Stern

Social Media

On Tuesday, the Cowboys announced they had reached an agreement with former Washington Redskins running back Alfred Morris on a 2-year deal. As the two-time Pro Bowler said goodbye to the only franchise he's ever known, the news of him joining an NFC East rival set off a rapid reaction in the Twitter world.

https://twitter.com/TCrawford98/status/712295957745033216

https://twitter.com/JamesSPendleton/status/712299277976997889

https://twitter.com/Redskins/status/712292384831365120

https://twitter.com/DARTparker/status/712311400161366016

https://twitter.com/justinsane817/status/712311971396210688

https://twitter.com/DeionSmith98/status/712320156056195072

https://twitter.com/logankoch44/status/712335490670841857

https://twitter.com/themarkofg/status/712363498144194560

https://twitter.com/DezBryant/status/712473257346252802

The newest running back echoed this excitement in his exclusive interview with Dallas Cowboys TV moments after signing his contract.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising