CowBuzz: Celebrating Chandi to the Pro Bowl

From the sideline to their lives outside of The Star, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are a shining example of sisterhood. This past weekend, former DCC Pro Bowl Cheerleaders showcased their sisterhood by hosting a celebration in honor of this year's Pro Bowl selection, DCC Chandi.
The celebration was held at the Cowboys Club and included a Chandi-inspired menu. The former DCC in attendance shared their Pro Bowl memories and passed on advice as Chandi preps to leave for Orlando next week.
DCC alum and current DCC Associate Choreographer and Event Coordinator, Shelly Bramhall commented that the "DCC sisterhood is so special, and [the Pro Bowl] honor is another extension of that sisterhood."
Chandi is the 31st cheerleader to represent the Star at Pro Bowl. Look out for her at this year's Pro Bowl Games, February 1st- 4th.