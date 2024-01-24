CowBuzz: #GirlDad Additions to Cowboys Family

As the new year kicks off, two members of our Dallas Cowboys family are embracing the joy of fatherhood.
Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and his wife Madalynn joyfully welcomed their first child, Navy Grace, on January 8th. The Dallas Cowboys veteran announced the news with a collab post with his wife on Wednesday, January 10th, calling Navy Grace "the most perfect blessing [they] have received and well worth the wait."
Also celebrating being a #GirlDad was Dallas Cowboys Legend Tyrone Crawford. The former defensive lineman and wife Kelsey welcomed their fourth daughter earlier this month. Crawford took to X/Twitter to announce that Mia, Kali and Ellie had a new baby sister.
From defensive powerhouses to devoted fathers, Vander Esch and Crawford are excited for the new additions to their family huddles.