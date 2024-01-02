Cowbuzz

Cowbuzz: Coaching staff giving back to community

Jan 02, 2024 at 04:30 PM
Audrey Westcott

Social Media Coordinator

As we welcome the new year, let's take a moment to reflect on our team's season of giving.

From partnering with Make-A-Wish, to serving Early Thanksgiving Dinner with Salvation Army and holiday visits with local DFW hospitals; giving back to the community will always be an objective of the utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys Organization.

Leading the way for this mission is the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff. To kick off the holiday season, our coaching staff participated in the NFL's annual My Cause, My Cleats campaign, wearing custom-designed sneakers to represent a cause close to their heart.

Led by head coach Mike McCarthy, who has his own family foundation, 17 members of our coaching staff represented 14 organizations, spanning from support for our country's veterans to Susan G. Komen.

Coach | 2023 Causes

  • Mike McCarthy - McCarthy Family Foundation
  • Dan Quinn – Merging Vets and Players
  • Brian Schottenheimer - Alzheimer's Association
  • John Fassel – Prison Fellowship Angel Tree
  • Jeff Blasko - CARE-Dallas
  • Aden Durde - HR Sports Academy, North London
  • Ryan Feder – Team Gleason
  • Lunda Wells – Sjogerens Foundation
  • Robert Prince – American SIDS institute
  • Darian Thompson – Alzheimer's Association
  • Cannon Matthews – ALS Foundation
  • Mike Solari – Café Momentum
  • Ramon Chinyoung – Susan G. Komen
  • Shariff Floyd – Susan G. Komen
  • Scott Tolzien – Make-A-Wish
  • Justin Rudd – Children's Medical Center Dallas Health
  • Will Harriger – The Salvation Army
  • Peter Ohnegian – Tommy Strong Foundation
  • Scott Sehnert - Noah Brave Foundation

Our coaches' participation in this campaign proves once again that their commitment to making a positive impact transcends the confines of the football field.

