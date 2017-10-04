CowBuzz: Cowboys Players Spend Their Off Day Helping Out Local Students

When the Dallas Cowboys aren't preparing on the field, they can often be found giving back to the community and its youth. Much of the Cowboys' outreach goes unpublicized, but occasionally they share their efforts on social media.
On the off day Tuesday, Kavon Frazier could be found reading at a local elementary school, like he does every week, to demonstrate the importance of education.
On Monday, Tyrone Crawford and Byron Jones held a video chat session with local students. It was a part of the Character Playbook initiative, which is a partnership between the NFL and United Way aimed at "educating students on how to cultivate and maintain healthy relationships."