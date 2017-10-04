Cowbuzz

Presented by

CowBuzz: Cowboys Players Spend Their Off Day Helping Out Local Students

Oct 04, 2017 at 08:56 AM
gill_margaux-hs.jpg
Margaux Gill

Digital/Social Media Assistant

When the Dallas Cowboys aren't preparing on the field, they can often be found giving back to the community and its youth. Much of the Cowboys' outreach goes unpublicized, but occasionally they share their efforts on social media.

On the off day Tuesday, Kavon Frazier could be found reading at a local elementary school, like he does every week, to demonstrate the importance of education.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZxJuwbgl1C/

On Monday, Tyrone Crawford and Byron Jones held a video chat session with local students. It was a part of the Character Playbook initiative, which is a partnership between the NFL and United Way aimed at "educating students on how to cultivate and maintain healthy relationships."

https://twitter.com/TCrawford98/status/914973354238418944

https://twitter.com/TCrawford98/status/914976439996264449

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

