CowBuzz: From Lawrence (Taylor) To "Tanksgiving" Highlight Twitter Reaction

Sep 28, 2017 at 08:32 AM
Margaux Gill

DeMarcus Lawrence has had a strong presence - quite literally for opposing QBs - so far this season. He has 6.5 sacks via three consecutive multi-sack games, which leads the NFL. He was also just named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September.

Like usual, Twitter reacted accordingly. So let's take a look at what people have been saying about the Cowboys' defensive end!

Rowdy was not alone in his observations:

Even fellow NFL players contributed to the hype:

And it didn't take long for Lawrence to draw comparisons to a certain Hall of Famer:

When one sack didn't count, people voiced their disappointment:

But Cowboys fans should really count their blessings:

Because at this rate anything is possible, even if it's the day after the game:

*BONUS - My personal favorite has absolutely nothing to do with his performance on the field:

