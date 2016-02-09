CowBuzz: Incredible Dez Catch Among 2015 Social Media Moments to Remember

Even though the Cowboys' final 2015 record won't show it, there were some social media memories worth looking back on. Social media is a great way to capitalize and share in big moments on and off the field, and we appreciate you following along all season.
Here are my Top 5 social media moments that I was happy to be a part of in my rookie season with the Cowboys' social media team:
- After losing star wide receiver Dez Bryant in Week 1 to a foot injury, everyone was anxious to see 88 back out there working. Bryant is a fan favorite and that's well deserved -- it is not every day you see players make incredible catches, let alone in practice. Combining it with a trendy pop culture reference helps get everyone hyped up.
https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/659089104252985345/photo/1
- Jason Witten achieved a major career milestone this year when the Cowboys played the Redskins on Monday Night Football. Mr. Cowboy 2.0 became the 12th player and second tight end in NFL history to reach 1,000 catches. Sharing this moment on social media was a way to bring everyone in on congratulating him.
https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/674052071251931136/photo/1
- When the Cowboys give back in the community it is really special. When they are serving early Thanksgiving meals at The Salvation Army and they break out into song with the workers, it becomes extra special. We were happy to capture the behind-the-scenes moment.
https://www.facebook.com/DallasCowboys/videos/vb.99559607813/10154413391702814/?type=2&theater
- During the Cowboys' season opener on Sunday Night Football, it was noticed that they accidentally caught Dan Bailey with his eyes closed in his headshot. Fortunately our Pro Bowl kicker was able to laugh it off and help us with a social content piece heading into our second appearance on Sunday Night Football.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OoSCfuezzlM
- La'el Collins is without question an intimidating guy when he is on the football field. However, La'el Collins off the field is a very nice and approachable guy. When we proposed the idea of creating the character "La'elf" based on Will Ferrell's movie "Elf" he was completely game. After hunting down an elf costume that would fit a 6-foot-5, 322-pound offensive lineman and taking a quick trip to AT&T Stadium, we were able to put together a really fun holiday video for fans. A great part of social media is humanizing these athletes and giving others a chance to see them in a different role.
https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/680450335836516353