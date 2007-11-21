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Crayton Inactive For Annual Thanksgiving Day Game

Nov 21, 2007 at 08:37 AM

GAME SET
WHAT: New York Jets (2-8) at Dallas Cowboys (9-1)
WHEN: Thursday, 3:15 p.m. (CST)
WHERE: Texas Stadium, Irving, Texas
TELEVISION: CBS (Jim Nantz and Phil Simms)

Jets
The Cowboys are running into another team with injuries at the wide receiver position, with the Jets' second-leading receiver Laveranues Coles questionable with a sprained ankle. Coles only participated in limited practice this short week. Also listed as question are starting nose tackle Dewayne Robertson (knee) and backup safety Eric Smith (concussion). Both were limited in Wednesday's practice. The Jets do have seven players listed as probable, most notably starting right tackle Anthony Clement (knee), starting tight end Chris Baker (back), starting cornerback Darrelle Revis (knee) and potentially starting wide receiver Brad Smith (back).

Cowboys
Since wide receiver Terry Glenn will be out as usual, missing his 11th consecutive game following arthroscopic knee surgery on Sept. 13, the only injury issue the Cowboys have coming into this game is wide receiver Patrick Crayton's left ankle. He is being listed as questionable after not practicing at all this short week but was last seen in the locker room still in one of those walking boots. Sam Hurd would start for Crayton and Miles Austin would come in on nickel downs, with Terence Newman assuming Crayton's punt return duties. Listed as probable for the Cowboys are guard Leonard Davis (ankle), cornerback Anthony Henry (ankle) and wide receiver Isaiah Stanback (shoulder). All three fully participated in practice this week.

For a complete injury update, check out the Injury Report

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