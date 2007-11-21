Crayton Inactive For Annual Thanksgiving Day Game

Cowboys

Since wide receiver Terry Glenn will be out as usual, missing his 11th consecutive game following arthroscopic knee surgery on Sept. 13, the only injury issue the Cowboys have coming into this game is wide receiver Patrick Crayton's left ankle. He is being listed as questionable after not practicing at all this short week but was last seen in the locker room still in one of those walking boots. Sam Hurd would start for Crayton and Miles Austin would come in on nickel downs, with Terence Newman assuming Crayton's punt return duties. Listed as probable for the Cowboys are guard Leonard Davis (ankle), cornerback Anthony Henry (ankle) and wide receiver Isaiah Stanback (shoulder). All three fully participated in practice this week.