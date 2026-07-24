Role Call: Caleb Downs primed to make early impact for Cowboys defense

(Editor's Note: As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll conclude the series with safety Caleb Downs.)

How He Got Here:

How Caleb Downs landed in the Cowboys' lap is still a mystery, considering where they had him ranked on their draft board – amongst the top five players – and just the thought from other teams that he wouldn't slide all the way down to them. Technically, he didn't slide down to No. 12, where the Cowboys initially picked. But when he was still there on the board when the Dolphins were on the clock at No. 11, the Cowboys couldn't wait any longer and pulled off a trade to move up a spot to ensure they could draft one of the most dynamic defensive players in college football over the last three years.

Downs played for two of the most historic college programs – beginning his journey at Alabama and coach Nick Saban, who retired after his freshman year. Downs transferred to Ohio State and became a key player on the Buckeyes' defense, earning two-time All-American status and leading Ohio State to a national championship. Downs was named the Jim Thorpe Award in 2025 as the nation's best defensive back and quickly jumped up the draft boards as an elite prospect.

What's Next:

Expectations are always high for first-round picks, and the same is true for Downs. He won't need to shoulder the entire load of the defense early in his career, but the Cowboys believe he has the ability to be a quarterback of the defense and have described him as a "multiplier," in terms of making the players around him better. While he has played safety in college, he also was a frequent nickel corner player for Ohio State and will likely see a lot of snaps in that position in Dallas, which is one of the more important roles in Christian Parker's defense.

Downs' bread and butter is defending the middle of the field, and he has a good combination of traits that allow him to do that while also being able to cover in the deep part of the field or come downhill at the line of scrimmage to fill the run and rush the passer. Training camp in Oxnard will be a crucial part of the time needed for Downs to get comfortable in his new role. In his rookie season, Downs will certainly have a large role in Dallas' defense and has the talent to emerge as one of their best players as early as Week 1, but only time will tell.

Did You Know:

It's been 24 years since the franchise used a first-round pick on a safety, picking Roy Williams (8th overall) in 2002. While Williams likely isn't headed for the Ring of Honor or Hall of Fame, he did make five Pro Bowls. And like Williams, Downs is also coming to the Cowboys after winning the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back.

In his three college seasons – spanning one year at Alabama and the last two at Ohio State, Downs only allowed one touchdown pass against him – occurring early in his freshman year. Since then, Downs didn't allow a touchdown pass on his watch. It's that type of coverage that earned him back-to-back unanimous All-American honors at Ohio State for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.