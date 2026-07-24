Will Grier to join Cowboys coaching staff as offensive assistant

Former NFL quarterback Will Grier, who recently retired as a player, has decided to join the coaching ranks. Grier has joined the Cowboys staff as an offensive assistant and will begin his duties with the team next week with the start of training camp.

Grier, 31, spent the offseason with the Panthers in an attempt to make the roster but decided to retire.

Now, he will reunite with Brian Schottenheimer and Dak Prescott to help the offense try to duplicate another stellar season.

As a player, Grier has been in the league since 2019, when he was drafted by Carolina in the third round. Over the last seven years, Grier had two different stints with the Cowboys, playing mostly in the preseason and spending time on the practice squad.