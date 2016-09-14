Dak Hoping SEC Experience Will Help Quiet the Noise in First Road Start

FRISCO, Texas– Last week was his first NFL game and start. This week will be his first test on the road.
Rookies such as Dak Prescott will go through a series of firsts here in their first seasons. But to the fourth-round pick from Mississippi State, being on the road is a welcomed sight. In fact, Prescott says he actually feels at home.
"I love it," he said. "I love being on the road. To me, it's that me-against-the-world mentality. Or it's us-against-the-world. But there's something about being out there in front of all of those people who are cheering against you, and getting the job done."
Prescott hopes he can get the job done for a Cowboys team trying to avoid an 0-2 start. He knows he'll be facing a just-as-hungry Washington club that not only wants to prevent going 0-2, but especially since both games for the Redskins will be at home.
"They're going to be ready for us, but we'll be ready, too," Prescott said. "I know for us, we're excited about getting back out there and cleaning up some of things we messed up on last week. I know I'm ready for it. I can't wait to get back out there."
As for the crowd, which should be a little north of 90,000 at FedExField, one of the largest stadiums in the NFL, Prescott doesn't seem too concerned, especially considering that he's faced some hostile environments in the past during his SEC days at Mississippi State.
As a three-year starter for the Bulldogs, Prescott was 7-6 on the road, but 7-3 in his final two years at MSU.
We played in a lot of big stadiums," Prescott said. "They're all loud. It's tough to play. I think Death Valley (LSU) was probably my favorite of all of them, maybe because we got the win. But it's fun to go into a place and make them quiet, and get a W."
Now, Prescott assumes that the Cowboys will have a strong contingent of fans in D.C. as usual, but he knows most of them won't have much to cheer about if he can execute the way he expects.
"Odds against are you. It's us against the world," Prescott said of playing on the road. "If you make a play, you don't hear many fans. It's different to quiet them down. I like that."
Needless to say, Prescott is hoping for a rather quiet Sunday afternoon in the nation's capital.