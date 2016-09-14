Dak Hoping SEC Experience Will Help Quiet the Noise in First Road Start

"They're going to be ready for us, but we'll be ready, too," Prescott said. "I know for us, we're excited about getting back out there and cleaning up some of things we messed up on last week. I know I'm ready for it. I can't wait to get back out there."

As for the crowd, which should be a little north of 90,000 at FedExField, one of the largest stadiums in the NFL, Prescott doesn't seem too concerned, especially considering that he's faced some hostile environments in the past during his SEC days at Mississippi State.

As a three-year starter for the Bulldogs, Prescott was 7-6 on the road, but 7-3 in his final two years at MSU.

"We played in a lot of big stadiums," Prescott said. "They're all loud. It's tough to play. I think Death Valley (LSU) was probably my favorite of all of them, maybe because we got the win. But it's fun to go into a place and make them quiet, and get a W."

Now, Prescott assumes that the Cowboys will have a strong contingent of fans in D.C. as usual, but he knows most of them won't have much to cheer about if he can execute the way he expects.

"Odds against are you. It's us against the world," Prescott said of playing on the road. "If you make a play, you don't hear many fans. It's different to quiet them down. I like that."