Dak Prescott explains 'high culture' of team going into 2024

"The culture is high, honestly," Prescott said. "The culture is high from my standpoint. I say that in the sense that I don't know all of the talk that's been said, so I don't want to go into a good, bad or whatever. If y'all know of anybody, I'm not the one listening and I try not to."

Prescott was vocal throughout the season, as well as coaches and front office personnel, about the accountability, friendship and bond in the locker room throughout the season. That included team events, day-to-day interaction and more that manifested into on-field communication and in-game comfortability.

Any questions about where the culture stands is something Prescott takes personally because of the bond he has with his teammates.

"That's something I've always bragged on and took pride in," he said. "So if there's questions in that or concerns in that, I feel attacked. I'm sure some guys in the locker room do."

At the same time, he isn't immune to problems that do pop up in the locker room, and he offered clarity in that it's not a perfect environment. But with the team he has around, he feels strong about what's behind the scenes, even if some can get in the way of that at times.