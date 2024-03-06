 Skip to main content
Offseason | 2024

Dak Prescott explains 'high culture' of team going into 2024

Mar 06, 2024 at 01:30 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

DALLAS — At the Children's Cancer Fund event at NorthPark Mall on Monday afternoon, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman took time with the media to discuss their community efforts as well as the state of the franchise and what could happen moving forward.

One of the hot topics of the offseason has been questions about the culture of the locker room and franchise coming off yet another playoff disappointment in 2023. For Prescott, he sees a strong bond in the locker room and he sees it as something to build on rather than tear down.

"The culture is high, honestly," Prescott said. "The culture is high from my standpoint. I say that in the sense that I don't know all of the talk that's been said, so I don't want to go into a good, bad or whatever. If y'all know of anybody, I'm not the one listening and I try not to."

Prescott was vocal throughout the season, as well as coaches and front office personnel, about the accountability, friendship and bond in the locker room throughout the season. That included team events, day-to-day interaction and more that manifested into on-field communication and in-game comfortability.

Any questions about where the culture stands is something Prescott takes personally because of the bond he has with his teammates.

"That's something I've always bragged on and took pride in," he said. "So if there's questions in that or concerns in that, I feel attacked. I'm sure some guys in the locker room do."

At the same time, he isn't immune to problems that do pop up in the locker room, and he offered clarity in that it's not a perfect environment. But with the team he has around, he feels strong about what's behind the scenes, even if some can get in the way of that at times.

"But at the end of the day, it's a business and the way this business plays out, people don't get exactly what they want and there's always sourness somewhere," Prescott said. "I don't want to make anything bigger than the comments I've had."

