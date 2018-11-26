Dak: 'We've Just Got To Simply Play Our Game'

It's no secret New Orleans, led by veteran quarterback Drew Brees, has the NFL's most dynamic offense to this point in the season. But the Cowboys have found their own rhythm offensively during this current three-game win streak.

Dallas' scoring average has jumped from 19.3 points in the first eight games to 26.7 points in the last three. The offense's third down percentage went from 33.3 percent to 50 percent.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott has reclaimed the league lead in rushing (1,074 yards) with three straight 100-yard games. And since the club's trade for wide receiver Amari Cooper, Prescott has completed 70 percent of his passes for 767 yards with five touchdowns and only one interception in the last four games.

The offense has been at its best building favorable down-and-distances around Elliott's runs and wearing down defenses over four quarters. Cooper adds another big-play element to the group, with touchdown catches of 40 and 90 yards in a Thanksgiving win over Washington.

"We're getting better each and every week," Prescott said. "That's what you want to do and need to do at this time of the year."

And the Cowboys indeed have confidence in their defense. Statistically, Dallas (No. 8) is the third-best group the Saints will face to date. Baltimore (No. 1) and Minnesota (No. 3) allowed 24 and 30 points, respectively.

The defense is also aware of the challenge that awaits Thursday night at AT&T Stadium.

"They have good players at every position," safety Jeff Heath said. "They don't beat themselves.

"We love playing against good teams. That's really what this league is all about, playing against the good teams when they're all healthy. If we want to contend into the playoffs, these are the types of teams that we're going to be playing. We're going to have to play well."

The offense knows it must do the same.