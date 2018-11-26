 Skip to main content
Advertising

Dak: 'We've Just Got To Simply Play Our Game'

Nov 26, 2018 at 05:33 PM
Author Image
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Dak-Weve-Just-Got-To-Simply-Play-Our-Game-hero

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys' offense is clicking at just the right time for a showdown against a Saints team on a 10-game win streak.

But quarterback Dak Prescott says the group can't stray from its identity in an effort to match the NFL's top-ranked scoring offense (37.2 points per game).

"We've just got to go score. We've got to do what we do on offense," Prescott said Monday. "Obviously we have a lot of trust and faith in our defense, so it's not, 'Oh, we've got to go in there and do this to stop their offense.'

"We've just got to simply play our game. We trust in our defense, our scheme and everything that we have. If we go in there and handle our business, we feel good about it."

It's no secret New Orleans, led by veteran quarterback Drew Brees, has the NFL's most dynamic offense to this point in the season. But the Cowboys have found their own rhythm offensively during this current three-game win streak.

Dallas' scoring average has jumped from 19.3 points in the first eight games to 26.7 points in the last three. The offense's third down percentage went from 33.3 percent to 50 percent.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott has reclaimed the league lead in rushing (1,074 yards) with three straight 100-yard games. And since the club's trade for wide receiver Amari Cooper, Prescott has completed 70 percent of his passes for 767 yards with five touchdowns and only one interception in the last four games.

The offense has been at its best building favorable down-and-distances around Elliott's runs and wearing down defenses over four quarters. Cooper adds another big-play element to the group, with touchdown catches of 40 and 90 yards in a Thanksgiving win over Washington.

"We're getting better each and every week," Prescott said. "That's what you want to do and need to do at this time of the year."

And the Cowboys indeed have confidence in their defense. Statistically, Dallas (No. 8) is the third-best group the Saints will face to date. Baltimore (No. 1) and Minnesota (No. 3) allowed 24 and 30 points, respectively.

The defense is also aware of the challenge that awaits Thursday night at AT&T Stadium.

"They have good players at every position," safety Jeff Heath said. "They don't beat themselves.

"We love playing against good teams. That's really what this league is all about, playing against the good teams when they're all healthy. If we want to contend into the playoffs, these are the types of teams that we're going to be playing. We're going to have to play well."

The offense knows it must do the same.

"Our guys will play great over there (on defense)," offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said. "We've got to do our job on offense."

Related Content

news

Role Call: Caleb Downs primed to make early impact for Cowboys defense

Cowboys first-round pick Caleb Downs is one of the more anticipated players taking the field at training camp in Oxnard next week, and is primed to make an impact for Christian Parker's defense during his rookie season.

news

Will Grier se une al cuerpo técnico de los Cowboys

El ex mariscal de campo de la NFL, Will Grier, se unirá al cuerpo técnico de los Dallas Cowboys como asistente ofensivo.

news

Will Grier to join Cowboys coaching staff as offensive assistant

Will Grier spent seven years in the NFL and had two stints with the Cowboys before retiring as a player earlier this offseason.

news

2) Is Dak Prescott a legitimate MVP candidate for 2026?

Training camp is the time for answers, but what are the questions? We'll continue our 20 Questions series with look at whether or not Dak Prescott is a legitimate MVP candidate for the 2026 season.

Advertising