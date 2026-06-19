Mailbag: Thoughts on team after minicamp?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)
With the end of minicamp and offseason activities, how do you currently feel about the team? Is there still work to be done as far as the roster? – Ryan Wilson/Fort Worth, TX
Nick: Obviously the Cowboys as an organization would say "yes" to that question, considering they made about six moves alone on Thursday - the final day of minicamp practice. But in terms of real significant moves, I don't think you're going to really see a lot right now.
That's easy to say here in mid-to-late June but at this point, it feels like the roster has to develop on its own. Sure, you'll see some roster "churning" like we saw this week and that's always the case because of injuries here and there and just better options at the end of the roster. But that's not what you're really asking. The fans are wanting to see if another big name, especially at linebacker, will be joining the team. I don't think that's going to happen right now.
It seems to me the Cowboys are confident with the guys they have at all positions and ready to take them to camp in Oxnard to see them develop as a team. Now, nothing is ever locked in. If we get out there and it's clear that one position is lacking in both talent and depth, then of course, you're going to see some moves. Right now, however, I think the optimism is high on both sides of the ball. The defense at least looks different and it seems like the competition will be fierce at camp. As it stands now, I don't foresee any big moves or additions with what we know currently.
Patrik: Simply put, and for what it's worth, the vibes are immaculate. George Pickens is in the building and he's all smiles alongside his teammates. Plays are being made on the field and trash is being talked, and dances are being taught. Coaches are locked in but also enjoying themselves. Key players look mostly sharp already.
Now let's flip the coin and add context. Nobody's in pads. Nobody is hitting or being hit. Only skill players are running at full speed. It's the Underwear Olympics, as head coaches love to say. That means it's impossible to say what kind of progress has been made outside of coaching and personnel changes that should be impactful, and that's what training camp is for, anyway. I'm still in on adding an impact veteran to the LB room but, to my previous point, we'll see in Oxnard if that's truly the case.
Mailbag
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