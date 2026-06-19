Mailbag: Thoughts on team after minicamp?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

With the end of minicamp and offseason activities, how do you currently feel about the team? Is there still work to be done as far as the roster? – Ryan Wilson/Fort Worth, TX

Nick: Obviously the Cowboys as an organization would say "yes" to that question, considering they made about six moves alone on Thursday - the final day of minicamp practice. But in terms of real significant moves, I don't think you're going to really see a lot right now.

That's easy to say here in mid-to-late June but at this point, it feels like the roster has to develop on its own. Sure, you'll see some roster "churning" like we saw this week and that's always the case because of injuries here and there and just better options at the end of the roster. But that's not what you're really asking. The fans are wanting to see if another big name, especially at linebacker, will be joining the team. I don't think that's going to happen right now.