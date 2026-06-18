Brian Schottenheimer 'could not be more happy' with Cowboys' offseason

A lot of teams around the league cancelled their respective minicamps entirely. Schottenheimer understands why, and recognized that OTAs are difficult but still an opportunity to make progress ahead of camp.

"It's just hard to practice with some of the rules that we're restricted under," Schottenheimer said. "I think we got a lot of really good things done. I've done more seven-on-seven than I ever want to do again in my life, but it's kind of what we need to do."

In his second year at the helm, there will be some different things coming in training camp and beyond from Schottenheimer. He pointed to holding two joint practices with the Rams and Saints during camp, a new 11-man team leadership council that he picked from recommendations from his coordinators and an increase in padded practices at camp as some new wrinkles.

Specifically with more padded practices, Schottenheimer sees it as a chance to make sure the Cowboys are in the best physical and playing shape they can be late into the season and postseason.

"It's a little harder to carry the pads later into the season," Schottenheimer said. "I do think, talking with our sports science people, there's a different way to really build some calluses during training camp. And then when the season starts, we're going to have a hard type of week, medium type of week and a light type of week… I think that's all stuff that I've learned, and am using the people that are experts more than me on how the body works and how the body recovers."

The word "different" is one that can be used to describe some of what the Cowboys have done this offseason. Another example is hiring a different defensive staff from the year before, with 34-year-old first time coordinator Christian Parker leading the way.

One differentiating element about Parker? He talks trash.

"I would say the [trash] talking from Christian Parker is a little different than what we had last year," Schottenheimer said. "The guys feed off of it in a good way… It's been fun to watch that. He'll stir up CeeDee, George and Dak and those guys. I think we're in a really good spot."

Schottenheimer said that Parker's trash talk doesn't really go his way as the offensive play caller, but as the head coach, he has no problem with the defense being a thorn in the offense's side during practice.

"I believe defense wins championships," Schottenheimer said. "I do believe that. And so if the defense is giving up headaches, that's fine by me."

Another part of the offseason that's different? The Cowboys, at least for the time being, will head into training camp with no ongoing contract disputes. Franchise tagged wide receiver George Pickens was part of Dallas' mandatory minicamp this week, and said he would participate in training camp and play under the tag in 2026.

Compared to years past, does this feel like a quieter offseason for Schottenheimer?

"I'm not going to say it's a bad thing, but no, I think at the end of the day we're in a good spot," Schottenheimer said. "I think we're very comfortable with the changes that we've made, and then getting the changes up to the standard, where they need to be right now."

"My conversations and hearing what Geroge said, not surprised. I told you guys he loved football, I told you guys he wants to win. It was great to have his energy out there these past couple days. Is it quieter? I'm not going to say that, because you never know what's coming around the corner."

One thing that hasn't changed is Schottenheimer's confidence in his team, specifically the people.

"I love our roster," Schottenheimer said. "I love the changes that we've made on defense. I love Dak's grasp of what we're doing offensively. I love watching Tyler Booker go into year two and Donovan Ezeiruaku. I love the addition of Cobie Durant, Rashan Gary. We're seeing the best version of Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams…"

"Christian Parker, what he brings. The evolution of Klayton Adams. Steve Shimko, Ken Dorsey, all these guys. My confidence is rooted in the people that we have, not just the type of player or coach they are, the talent level, but the way they are as human beings."

At this time of year, every team in the NFL is in the same position: High hopes, big aspirations and a goal of making it to and winning the Super Bowl. Those goals are of course the same for Schottenheimer and his Cowboys, but he's taking things one step at a time.

"I think you try not to get too far ahead of yourself," Schottenheimer said. "We're hopeful because we're confident. We feel like we're preparing the right way, we feel like we've made the changes that we've needed to make to fix the defensive side of the ball. There has not been a lot of changes on the offensive side of the ball other than the schemes that we're going to adjust and change. But I think the real preparation starts when we get out to Oxnard."