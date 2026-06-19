Reaching playoffs the 'minimum' for Dak Prescott, Cowboys in 2026

Not that any motivation is needed to be able to achieve that goal, but Prescott is motivated by some of his teammates that play at a high level, but still haven't played a snap of NFL playoff football yet in their careers.

"To hear [Quinnen Williams] say he's never been to the playoffs, that's what you want to do it for," Prescott said. "And that's what I told him. I said, "'I'll get you the playoffs. I'm going to need you to go help us win it.'"

If the Cowboys do reach the playoffs, another player Prescott will lean on to help them win is wide receiver George Pickens, who has played in two career playoff games with Pittsburgh but has yet to win one.

Pickens returned to the Cowboys' facility on Monday ahead of mandatory minicamp after missing the voluntary portions of the offseason, and finally got back to working on routes with Prescott at the Star instead of at outside throwing sessions.

"You feel his energy, you feel his presence," Prescott said. "It's in the locker room. Obviously, it's out there on the football field, and just to get back and see him and throwing, yeah, everything felt good. He looks great. I know he's going to be ready for camp and the excitement; you can feel it."

In his first year with the Cowboys in 2025, Pickens hauled in a career-high 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns after Dallas traded a third-round pick to the Steelers for him before the season.

Even though they haven't had as much time in the building together this offseason, Prescott feels confident in Pickens' abilities if there was a game tomorrow and will only continue to build chemistry in Oxnard.

"That guy's going to get separation," Prescott said. "He's just different. He understands his leverage. He understands his route. He understands where I'm looking for him at the catchpoint, the depth. That's going to be a beneficial time. It's going to be great, but we can go throw a lot of touchdowns right now. That guy's ready."

On Tuesday, Pickens said that he would not hold-in or hold-out of training camp and made clear he would play on the franchise tag in 2026. His contract situation is different than those of years past for Dallas going into camp, with Micah Parsons holding in last year and CeeDee Lamb holding out the year before.

With seemingly no contract disputes going into Oxnard, does the offseason almost feel quiet for Prescott and the Cowboys?

"It's the Cowboys, right?" Prescott said. "Quiet? I don't know if that's ever the right word, but the focus is in the right place. I think everybody's channeled for the same goal to get better 1% each and every day. I think from just the free agent signings, the guys that we've brought in, the vets, George obviously showing up excited to play on the tag, we can all focus on winning and what we need to be focused on."

In just about a month, the Cowboys will head to Oxnard for what will be Prescott's 11th training camp. That marks the beginning of the climb towards Prescott and his teammates' minimum goal of making it back to postseason play for the first time since 2023.