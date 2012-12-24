Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Depart For Annual USO Tour

Dec 24, 2012 at 03:56 AM

While this is usually the time of year to spend with family, about a dozen Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have a different agenda for Christmas and New Year's.

A group of cheerleaders departed for the Persian Gulf for their annual holiday USO tour. It's the 75th USO tour for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, a tradition that began in 1979, spanning 49 countries. Members from the DCC typically make two trips overseas each year.

This year's group of 12 of the show group marks the 16th time DCC has visited troops in the Central Command Area of Responsibility (Southwest Asia).

The dozen cheerleaders will perform five shows in three countries on base. The tour includes autograph signings, unit visits, traveling to remote outposts and the nightly dinners with the troops before returning to Dallas on Jan. 2.

In 33 years of the USO tour, which began on the Christmas of 1979 in Korea, more than 240 different cheerleaders have been included in the visits.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising