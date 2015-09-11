Dallas Cowboys' New Frisco World Headquarters and Multi-Use Event Center to Be Called The Ford Center at The Star

Ford Motor Company and your Texas Ford Dealers announce a sponsorship extension and naming rights agreement for the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and Multi-Use Event Center, publically owned by City of Frisco and the Frisco Independent School District (FISD)

Ford and the Texas Ford Dealers have been associated with the Cowboys for over two decades as the Official Vehicle of the Dallas Cowboys

The Ford Center at The Star will open in the summer of 2016

FRISCO, Texas – Ford Motor Company, the Texas Ford Dealers and the Dallas Cowboys are excited to announce a long-term sponsorship extension and naming rights agreement at the Cowboys' new Frisco, Texas, World Headquarters, Training Facility and Multi-Use Event Center. This unique facility, like no other in sports, will proudly carry the Ford name and will be known as The Ford Center at The Star.

The complex is scheduled to open in the summer of 2016 for the conclusion of Cowboys Training Camp and on-time for the Texas high school football season. Ford and the Texas Ford Dealers will become an integral part of the partnership between the Cowboys, the City of Frisco and the Frisco Independent School District.

"This partnership with Ford Motor Company and the North Texas Ford Dealers will take this facility to the next level," said Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones. "The Cowboys are thrilled to continue this next chapter with our friends at Ford."

"Ford and our Texas Ford Dealers strive to contribute and give back in meaningful ways to the communities where we live and work," said Greg Wood, Regional Manager for Ford's Dallas Region. "Ford is proud to be part of this incredible project between the Cowboys and the students and citizens of the City of Frisco. This relationship supports our community involvement focus. The Cowboys are a world-class organization on and off the field. America's Team and America's number one selling vehicle brand are the perfect match."

As the official world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys, The Ford Center at The Star is built tough. In addition to serving as the home to the entire football operations and practice fields, The Ford Center at The Star will also include a multipurpose, 12,000 seat, indoor stadium that will provide facilities for use by the Cowboys, City of Frisco and Frisco ISD football and soccer games and other sports, athletic, academic, fine arts and entertainment events.

"We welcome Ford Motor Company to the Frisco family," said Mayor Maher Maso. "When we committed to the public-private partnership, we were confident the best was yet to come. This is another great example of the caliber of new businesses drawn to this unique project and the synergy surrounding it since the day it was announced. With every milestone we meet, our excitement grows. The Ford Center at The Star will create jobs, boost tourism, plus enhance entertainment and economic development benefiting our residents. But perhaps most importantly, it will showcase Frisco students, giving them opportunities of a lifetime. We can't wait."

"With each milestone in this project, we celebrate the partnership and feel the excitement and anticipation that is growing daily," said Richard Wilkinson, Deputy Superintendent for Business Services for Frisco ISD. "This time next year, we will be cheering on our students as they perform and compete in this world-class facility, and the community will be welcoming the Cowboys to their new home. As this announcement brings another member to the table, we know it only enhances the many opportunities and successes our students will enjoy through this ongoing relationship."

About Ford Motor Company

Ford in the State of Texas

• Ford and the Texas Ford Dealers have been selling and servicing Texan's vehicles since 1905

• There are 243 Ford Dealers in the State of Texas employing 15,400 Texans

• Texas is home to 360 current Ford Corporate employees and over 2,100 Ford retirees

• Since 2005, the Ford Motor Company Fund philanthropic contributions and programs have totaled over $15 million

• Ford has ties to 147 different suppliers in Texas accounting for $342 million in sales per year

• There are currently over 4.4 million Ford vehicles registered in the State of Texas

Ford Motor Company, a global automotive industry leader based in Dearborn, Michigan, manufactures or distributes automobiles across six continents. With about 189,000 employees and 65 plants worldwide, the company's automotive brands include Ford and Lincoln. The company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. For more information regarding Ford and its products worldwide, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.