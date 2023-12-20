Dallas defense focusing on Miami speed in preparation

The Dolphins also utilize the most motion pre-snap of any team in the NFL which will force the Cowboys defense to ramp up communication in a road environment to account for matchups and moving pieces.

"It just comes down to communication," Gilmore said. "Once they motion, you have to communicate with your teammates to stay on the same page."

The challenge with Tyreek Hill is unique on its own, as the Dolphins' primary speed weapon is closing in on the NFL's first 2,000-yard receiving season and is expected to be back on the field after a week of resting a banged up ankle.

"Once he gets the ball in his hands, he's hard to tackle in space," Gilmore said. "People didn't think he was a receiver before he came in the league. They thought he was more of a gadget guy, but he's proven every year that he's a great receiver. You gotta be smart and play with good technique and then go from there."

"He's one of the best receivers in the league. Obviously, he's probably the fastest player in the league. It's definitely going to be a big challenge for us, but I think we'll be ready."

While the challenge is daunting, it is achievable for a defense that has experience this season limiting dangerous offensive weapons. Even after a big loss in Buffalo, the confidence is high in bouncing back on defense ahead of Miami.