DallasCowboys.Com Staff Makes Third & Final Attempt At Seven-Round Mock

David Helman: I really hate the fact that I didn't address the cornerback position until the fourth round, but I really love the fact that I completely re-stocked the defensive line by taking Jonathan Bullard and Ronald Blair back-to-back. Bullard has a proven knack for getting into the backfield -- and he can play both outside and inside – while Blair has the tools to blossom into a productive edge rusher. Meanwhile, I completely buried the most important aspect of my draft, which is that I've got the Cowboys selecting Ezekiel Elliott in the first round. I honestly think it's anybody's guess what they'll do at No. 4, but Elliott gives them a surefire contender to win the rushing title for the next five years. He'd help make this team a contender for the rest of Tony Romo's career. With the pass rush and the offense taken care of, I took Cyrus Jones and Derrick Kindred to help fix the secondary. Jones honestly intrigues me most as a return man, but he's got the tenacity and talent to play slot corner. I'm banking on Kindred's injury history to push him down the draft board, or else he'll be long gone by the sixth round. Jay Lee and De'Vondre Campbell are solid players – though perhaps low on upside – and they could contribute quickly. Blythe helps address the interior of the offensive line and could be a valuable backup in the future.

Nick Eatman: This team has taken a center, a guard and a cornerback in the last three years of the first round. So far all three have turned out to be great picks. But there has been so splash. I think Jerry finally makes his big splash and takes Ezekiel Elliott at No. 4. It goes against all the talk about diminishing value of running backs. That goes out the window when there's a true stud like this and Elliott makes this team better immediately. I think the Cowboys flirt with moving back into the first round and do what it takes to land Spence. Yeah, he'd be somewhat risky considering the issues this team already has at end, but they need a difference maker and he can be that guy. Hackenberg has great size and the ability to learn and develop, while Listenbee can flat-out run. This team needs that on offense. Drango might be a tweener but he's too determined not to be a good pro. And every draft needs a "Gronk" right? But if I hit on any of these, I hope it's the last one, which would make Christian the first player from my school ever drafted by the Cowboys. Expect tears.

[embeddedad0]

Rob Phillips:There's a qualifier to my top pick, because Ramsey has to be available at No. 4, of course. But he's a terrific talent and versatile enough to contribute at multiple spots in the secondary as a rookie. In Rounds 2 and 3, Bullard and Johnson would provide much-needed depth to the defensive line. It's a deep defensive line draft, which means the Cowboys don't have to reach, but they could stand to add at least a couple players at tackle and end. Jerry Jones said this week that the Cowboys don't feel pressured to draft Romo's eventual successor this year, but Allen would be a solid developmental pick for a team. He doesn't have prototypical height but he's accurate and has pro-style experience.