DallasCowboys.com Writers Share Their Game 17 Gut Feeling





IRVING, Texas –The Cowboys and Eagles … winner takes it all.

That's where we are once again. The Cowboys are no strangers to this game, having faced the Giants and Redskins the last two years in Week 17 finales with the NFC East title on the line. We know how the Cowboys fared in those games but even without Tony Romo and Sean Lee, can the Cowboys turn the tide this year?

Here are the gut feelings for staff writers Nick Eatman, David Helman and Rowan Kavner.

David Helman:

The one thing I've learned about the Cowboys this season is to expect the unexpected. I've seen too many crazy things to write this game off just because Tony Romo is missing. In fact, I think the Dallas offense is going to be just fine with Kyle Orton in charge. Orton's going to throw three touchdowns and an interception, and if the Cowboys are smart they'll lean on DeMarco Murray – who certainly has another 90-yard game in him. Unfortunately, it's going to be the defense that sinks the upset bid. The Cowboys might slow down LeSean McCoy, or they might make life difficult for Nick Foles, but I don't think they can do both without Sean Lee. Philadelphia is going to have 500 yards before it's over, and they'll clinch the division in a 42-28 win.

* *

Rowan Kavner: There's never been more question marks about this team, and it just so happens that it's in Week 17 of a third straight win-or-go-home season finale to decide the NFC East. For that reason, it's difficult to pick the Cowboys in this one with any confidence. It's a shame Tony Romo doesn't even have the chance to reverse his legacy after getting the Cowboys in with a game-winning drive, but this will be Kyle Orton's ship to sail the rest of the way. There are worse options around the league that a team would have to turn to. The loss of Sean Lee, who was instrumental in the teams' first matchup, can't be stressed enough. I don't believe anyone saying the Cowboys just have no shot, but they'll need to find a pass rush if they're to survive. I think Orton looks to Jason Witten a ton, DeMarco Murray goes over the 100-yard mark for the third time in four games and a Dallas safety gets a pick, but the Cowboys fall by a touchdown late.

Nick Eatman: