Dan Quinn scheduled for multiple second interviews

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been one of the top names across the NFL being linked to head coaching vacancies around the league, as he gears up for a round of second interviews with multiple teams.
Over the last couple of weeks, Quinn has interviewed with the Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks as each club seeks out a new head coach for 2024 and beyond.
Of those, Quinn is slated to have a second interview with the Seahawks and will be brought in later this week by the Commanders to interview in-person. He was originally slated for a second interview with the Titans before they decided to move on hiring Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan on Monday.
The Cowboys have survived two hiring cycles with Quinn, but the outlook appears bleak towards the team retaining him for a third consecutive year. With multiple second interviews scheduled and a potential reunion available in Seattle, Dallas could soon be on the market for a new defensive coordinator.
However, if Quinn doesn't come to terms with any head coaching opportunity, reports suggest that Dallas will welcome him back in for a third season alongside head coach Mike McCarthy. He would potentially take on that task with multiple impending free agents on the defensive side of the ball and a different approach needed after giving up a playoff franchise-record 48 points in the Wild Card loss to Green Bay earlier this month.
Washington is in the market for a new head coach after firing Ron Rivera after four seasons. Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is also slated to have a second interview and it is expected that the Commanders will host more second interviews after conference championship weekend.
Along with Morris and Quinn, the Seahawks plan to have second interviews with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Quinn served as the defensive coordinator for the Seahawks from 2013 to 2014 and the defensive line coach from 2009 to 2010. His only prior head coaching experience came in Atlanta where he coached the Falcons for six seasons from 2015 to 2020.