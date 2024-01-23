Dan Quinn scheduled for multiple second interviews

The Cowboys have survived two hiring cycles with Quinn, but the outlook appears bleak towards the team retaining him for a third consecutive year. With multiple second interviews scheduled and a potential reunion available in Seattle, Dallas could soon be on the market for a new defensive coordinator.

However, if Quinn doesn't come to terms with any head coaching opportunity, reports suggest that Dallas will welcome him back in for a third season alongside head coach Mike McCarthy. He would potentially take on that task with multiple impending free agents on the defensive side of the ball and a different approach needed after giving up a playoff franchise-record 48 points in the Wild Card loss to Green Bay earlier this month.

Washington is in the market for a new head coach after firing Ron Rivera after four seasons. Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is also slated to have a second interview and it is expected that the Commanders will host more second interviews after conference championship weekend.

Along with Morris and Quinn, the Seahawks plan to have second interviews with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.