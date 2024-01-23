Offseason | 2024

Dan Quinn scheduled for multiple second interviews

Jan 23, 2024 at 08:30 AM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Cowboys-await-decision-from-‘highly-valued’-Quinn-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been one of the top names across the NFL being linked to head coaching vacancies around the league, as he gears up for a round of second interviews with multiple teams.

Over the last couple of weeks, Quinn has interviewed with the Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks as each club seeks out a new head coach for 2024 and beyond.

Of those, Quinn is slated to have a second interview with the Seahawks and will be brought in later this week by the Commanders to interview in-person. He was originally slated for a second interview with the Titans before they decided to move on hiring Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan on Monday.

The Cowboys have survived two hiring cycles with Quinn, but the outlook appears bleak towards the team retaining him for a third consecutive year. With multiple second interviews scheduled and a potential reunion available in Seattle, Dallas could soon be on the market for a new defensive coordinator.

However, if Quinn doesn't come to terms with any head coaching opportunity, reports suggest that Dallas will welcome him back in for a third season alongside head coach Mike McCarthy. He would potentially take on that task with multiple impending free agents on the defensive side of the ball and a different approach needed after giving up a playoff franchise-record 48 points in the Wild Card loss to Green Bay earlier this month.

Washington is in the market for a new head coach after firing Ron Rivera after four seasons. Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is also slated to have a second interview and it is expected that the Commanders will host more second interviews after conference championship weekend.

Along with Morris and Quinn, the Seahawks plan to have second interviews with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Quinn served as the defensive coordinator for the Seahawks from 2013 to 2014 and the defensive line coach from 2009 to 2010. His only prior head coaching experience came in Atlanta where he coached the Falcons for six seasons from 2015 to 2020.

Related Content

news

Spagnola: Jerry steadfastly ignores noisy grain

Owner Jerry Jones didn't let the outside noise affect his decision to stick with Mike McCarthy, writes Mickey Spagnola. Accountability is shared by many with all knowing there is much work to be done.
news

Dak has daily method for push toward Super Bowl

When the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott take the field to battle the Green Bay Packers, and it'll be the next step in a mission the QB started long ago, with daily reminders.
news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
Advertising