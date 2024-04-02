DaRon Bland gets sizable payout for 2023 campaign

The 24-year-old is the latest remarkable defensive back talent to be groomed in Dallas but, unlike Trevon Diggs before him, Bland is a former fifth-round pick out of Fresno State, and that makes his ascension (and a rapid one) to the upper echelon of cornerbacks that much more jaw-dropping.

To date, he's already delivered 14 career interceptions, five defensive touchdowns (all pick-sixes), 22 pass break ups and 124 combined tackles in only 23 career starts — numbers good enough to help him land honors as both a Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro.

As for the system that is sending nearly $800,000 to Bland this April, it's one established by the NFL and NFLPA as a part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement as a fund that is used to supplement player compensation based upon a comparison of playing time versus their actual salary.

Those who garner the most playing time but who also have a lower salary are precisely who the fund is designed to benefit, as Bland can now readily attest.

As an undrafted free agent signed in 2022, the former Bulldog earned a base salary of $870,000 in 2023 along with a very modest signing bonus of a little over $76,000. For perspective, Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, a former fourth-overall pick of the New York Jets in 2022, earned a robust signing bonus of $5.4 million in 2023 — the rookie pay scale capping his base salary at $870,000 as well.

In other words, Bland earned over $5.3 million less, but produced nine more interceptions, five more pick-sixes, four more pass break ups and 13 more combined tackles than did Gardner, despite the latter having one more start last season (16).