Darren McFadden Eager To Enter Practice For The First Time On Saturday

It's probably not going to come that quickly, though. The Cowboys have been cautious with all their injury concerns during training camp this summer, and coach Jason Garrett said he expects to work cautiously with both McFadden and Lance Dunbar – who is also returning to practice after a mild ankle sprain.

"He'll be kind of eased in. All those guys will be in individual, see how they do in individual, see if you want to do a little bit more with them today," Garrett said. "Hopefully they'll get a chance to do more tomorrow and just build it up as it goes."

That alone is progress for McFadden, who hasn't done anything except rehab work at any practice this summer. With the Cowboys' top running back job up for grabs, he said it hasn't been easy to watch.

"It's very hard. For me, I'm the type of guy that wants to be out there playing with my teammates – seeing them guys grind the way they do," he said. "I want to be part of that. I'm happy to be back out on that field."

Garrett noted that McFadden is a bit behind, considering he's missed two weeks' worth of reps, not to mention a preseason game. Fortunately, that veteran status should come in handy. This will be McFadden's eighth NFL season, which should ease the catchup process at least a bit.