Davis Not Sure About His Future

There aren't many players roaming the hallways here at Valley Ranch on this Tuesday, but a few have trickled in and out so far.

One of them was right guard Leonard Davis, who said he wasn't exactly sure what the future holds for him this week, even after meeting with owner/GM Jerry Jones.

"Who knows?" Davis said when asked if he'd be released. "If something happens then I totally understand, no hard feelings or anything like that. … You just don't ever know until a decision is made."

Maybe he knows and wasn't saying anything, but Davis said he didn't know if he'd be heading down to San Antonio with the rest of his teammates for training camp, which starts on Thursday with players reporting Wednesday for physicals and the conditioning test.

Davis' response was a simple "hopefully" when asked if we'd see him down in the Alamo City in a couple of days.

A 10-year veteran who has spent the last four years in Dallas, Davis is one of the players who could be a salary-cap casualty as the Cowboys try to clear off some cap room.

If released, Davis would count about $3.4 million this year, saving the team $6 million off this year's cap. Of course, the remaining $4.1 million in prorated bonuses would likely hit next year's cap.