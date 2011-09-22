Days Off Helped Witten's Ribs, Too

IRVING, Texas --Jason Witten isn't a doctor, but he thinks Tony Romo has been moving around fairly well with that fractured rib this week, all things considered.

Two days off have helped Witten's ribs, too.

The Cowboys' Pro Bowl tight end bruised his ribs early in the 27-24 win over San Francisco but did not miss a snap. He's not listed on the official injury report.

"Took a little shot in the game there," Witten said. "A couple days off helped and ready to go."

Like Romo, head coach Jason Garrett has come to expect that type of toughness from Witten, who actually played with a fractured rib himself in 2008.