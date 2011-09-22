Days Off Helped Witten's Ribs, Too

Sep 22, 2011 at 10:08 AM

IRVING, Texas --Jason Witten isn't a doctor, but he thinks Tony Romo has been moving around fairly well with that fractured rib this week, all things considered.

Two days off have helped Witten's ribs, too.

The Cowboys' Pro Bowl tight end bruised his ribs early in the 27-24 win over San Francisco but did not miss a snap. He's not listed on the official injury report.

"Took a little shot in the game there," Witten said. "A couple days off helped and ready to go."

Like Romo, head coach Jason Garrett has come to expect that type of toughness from Witten, who actually played with a fractured rib himself in 2008.

He's a prototype in all ways," Garrett said. "But what makes him the rare player and the seven-time Pro Bowler that he is is how he goes about his business, how he goes about every single day in practice, in meetings and walkthroughs and certainly come game time. He's not going to let some rib injury impact him."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising