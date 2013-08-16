DC.Com Staff Breaks Down The Highlights Of Camp In Oxnard





Nick – Earlier this week, I put D-Ware as the No. 1 player in camp and I stand by that. But MVP is different than best player. Dez Bryant is the most valuable player out here because of the attitude and energy he brings. He fights and competes every snap and that's extremely infectious to the rest of the team. Oh, and he was pretty dang good too on the field.

Bryan – DeMarcus Ware has been all over the field. He is playing healthy and appears to be ready to become a dominate player in this scheme. There were some outstanding battles in camp with Tyron Smith and he won the majority of them. There were times in this camp where he just could not be blocked.

Rowan – It's got to be DeMarcus Ware. He answered every question about whether or not he could be as effective with his hand on the ground as a defensive end. The switch might make him even more dominant, as long as he stays healthy. He's created tremendous pressure on the quarterback and been a handful for Tyron Smith every day in practice. In addition, he's been able to stop the run on the way to the pass, which is what Rod Marinelli asks for in practice.

David –Sean Lee. I'm going to go with a different line of thinking on this. Lee has not been the most outstanding player in Oxnard – that'd be DeMarcus Ware. But Lee has made several important strides during this camp. He's been easily identifiable as one of the leaders and the pace-setters on this defense. He seems to have a firm grasp on Monte Kiffin's defense, which is important as he'll be the one making the calls. On top of that, he has spent no time whatsoever sidelined, which is crucial.

Best Draft Pick:

Nick – It's hard to argue Frederick, since he's the only starter. Wilcox has been pretty good, too. But I have this feeling when the preseason ends, the Cowboys will be very high on Terrance Williams. He hasn't played a preseason game yet, but there are three still to play. Other than Frederick, I predict Williams to have the most significant role among all of the rookies.

Bryan – Travis Frederick has come in and done everything this staff has asked him to do and a little more. They raved about his smarts and toughness after the draft and you can clearly see that he has all of that. He has worked well with whomever has lined up and guard and he even showed some flexibility to play the position himself. For a rookie, he didn't have many days when you questioned his ability or the selection.

Rowan – Travis Frederick has been everything the Cowboys hoped he would be, and he's the only draft pick consistently playing with the first group, so for that, he's my answer here. Frederick's presence makes the injuries at guard a little easier to deal with because of his flexibility, and he seems to provide the base in the middle the Cowboys needed. In a couple years, though, this answer could be J.J. Wilcox, who just needs more time dealing with the speed of the game.

David – J.J. Wilcox. He's shown enough understanding of the scheme to earn a second-string spot on the defense as a rookie. He's shown enough aggression and physicality to be a constant topic of conversation in Jason Garrett's press conferences. He made 13 total tackles during the two preseason games while the Cowboys were in California. Factor in a red zone interception against Oakland, and it's a pretty solid camp.

Caught My Eye…

Nick – Sticking with the theme of this category, it has to be Alex Tanney. One day at practice, he literally caught our eyes with his arm strength and accuracy. Since then, his star has faded somewhat but he's going to play a lot more in this game. I still think practice squad will be his destination.

Bryan – In my list of top ten players in this camp for DallasCowboys.com, I wrote about what I had seen from Ernie Sims and his play while the squad has been working here in Oxnard. I honestly never expected Sims to be a factor or even be in the mix when this defense was coming together but he now finds himself in a battle for a starting job at Sam linebacker. Sims has been on a mission since the opening of camp and despite missing some practice time with a groin injury, his work has been impressive and relentless.

Rowan – George Selvie's two sacks in the Hall of Fame Game immediately caught my eye, and probably the eyes of everyone watching that matchup. Selvie had just arrived to Cowboys camp and his experience in the league was evident, as he was all over the field. His presence wasn't felt as greatly a week later, but that first game vaulted him into getting starting reps at defensive end and put him on the map in a Cowboys uniform. It's possible he makes this team, and that's rare for a player arriving midway through camp.

David – Sterling Moore. The story on Moore coming into camp was if he was good enough to make the team after a promising stint in Dallas during the tail end of 2012. As the team prepares to head home, he seems like a lock for the final roster as the No. 4 cornerback. He has shown tenacity as well as technique in consistently fending off the team's best receivers. His only hiccup was the long touchdown given up during the Raiders game. But, to be fair, he had pretty good coverage on the play.

Most Significant Injury:

Nick – Anthony Spencer. While the injury isn't that severe and probably won't even cost him a game, it's opened some doors for two others. George Selvie has gotten several more snaps now and could work his way onto the team because of his opportunity. And Doug Free has looked very good at right tackle – probably because he hasn't faced Spencer on a daily basis. Free should win the job with ease now.

Bryan – It happened in the first hour of the first practice, when Tyrone Crawford went down with the season ending Achilles injury. When Crawford was carted off the field, with him went a significant piece of this defensive line's rotation. Crawford shined in his rookie season and the hope from the front office and coaches was that he could have carried his play over into this campaign. Crawford physically had himself in outstanding shape and was ready to see plenty of action but that will have to wait another season. This was a huge blow to a player that much was expected from.

Rowan – Anthony Spencer. Clearly, Tyrone Crawford's injury is much worse than Spencer's, but the loss of Crawford wouldn't hurt as bad if the team knew what they had right now in Spencer. The starting defensive end hurt his knee at the very beginning of camp and still hasn't returned to the field. In a switch for the first time to defensive end as a pro, it would be nice to know what Spencer can bring down after down. Without a day of practice and with no set date for a return, the Cowboys have to hope Spencer can come back strong and play the way he did at the end of last season at a different position.

David – Tyrone Crawford. Much is made of the problems on the offensive line, but the Cowboys got absolutely no production from Crawford, who they expected to make significant contributions this year. As a result of Crawford's injury, the Cowboys are juggling between journeymen backups.

Memorable Moment: