DC.Com Staff Gives Predictions With 1st-Round Mock

IRVING, Texas – Draft day has arrived.
Only a few hours remain before the real draft occurs, but there's still time left to predict what's about to take place and where future stars will land.
The DallasCowboys.com staff put together a first-round mock draft, along with some commentary on each pick.
Here are the results:
1) HOU – Jadeveon Clowney – DE, South Carolina
Eatman: Players like him come around every few years
2) STL – Greg Robinson – OT, Auburn
Helman: They need some young help on the outside
3) JAX – Johnny Manziel– QB, Texas A&M
Broaddus: Will look to add franchise quarterback here
4) CLE – Sammy Watkins – WR, Clemson
Kavner: Most dynamic receiver pairs with Gordon as 1-2 punch
5) OAK – Khalil Mack – OLB, Buffalo
Kavner: The Raiders add a pass rusher some considered at No. 1
6) *ATL – Jake Matthews – OT, Texas A&M
*Eatman: Bloodlines and skill hard to beat
7) TB – Mike Evans – WR, Texas A&M
Helman: This makes a dangerous tandem with Vincent Jackson
8) MIN – Aaron Donald – DT, Pittsburgh
Broaddus: This is Zimmer's Geno Atkins
9) BUF – Eric Ebron – TE, North Carolina
Helman: E.J. Manuel gets his safety blanket
10) DET – Justin Gilbert – CB, Oklahoma State
Broaddus: Cornerback's been held hostage here for years
11) TEN – Anthony Barr – OLB, UCLA
Eatman: Angry fist-pounding around in Cowboys' war room
12) NYG – Taylor Lewan – OT, Michigan
Helman: Top 10 prospect falls into their lap
13) STL – Kyle Fuller– CB, Virginia Tech
Broaddus: Great selection, my favorite corner in draft
14) *CHI – Calvin Pryor – S, Louisville
*Eatman: Bears bolster struggling position in 2013
15) *PIT – Odell Beckham – WR, LSU
*Kavner: Big Ben's got serious speed with Beckham and Antonio Brown
16) DAL – Zack Martin – OG, Notre Dame
Helman: No Barr, no Donald, Martin best available at this point
17) *BAL – HaHa Clinton-Dix – S, Alabama
*Eatman: If he's half the player Ed Reed was, it'll be a great pick
18) NYJ – Darqueze Dennard – CB, Michigan State
Broaddus: Need a true starter opposite Dee Milliner, fits the bill
19) MIA – Cyrus Kouandjio – OT, Alabama
Kavner: Lost some key offensive linemen, now they upgrade
20) ARI – Blake Bortles – QB, Central Florida
*Broaddus: Addresses QB future now with this pick *
21) GB – Jimmie Ward – S, Northern Illinois
Kavner: Some may see this as a reach on defense – I don't
22) PHI – Brandin Cooks – WR, Oregon State
Eatman: Chip Kelly gets on same side as Oregon State standout
23) *KC – Marqise Lee – WR, USC
*Helman: Chiefs need more weapons alongside Dwayne Bowe
24) CIN – Bradley Roby – CB, Ohio State
Broaddus: Bengals have long history with Ohio State players
25) SD – Louis Nix – NT, Notre Dame
Eatman: Chargers add the best nose man in the draft
26) CLE – Teddy Bridgewater – QB, Louisville
*Broaddus: Been chasing this position for years; Hope he's the answer *
27) NO – Dee Ford – DE, Auburn
Helman: Ford gives Rob Ryan a dynamic pass rusher to work with
28) CAR – Joel Bitonio – OT, Nevada
Kavner: They lost some pieces and need to protect Cam Newton
29) *NE – Austin Seferian-Jenkins – TE, Washington
*Eatman: This pick restores what was once a strong suit in New England
30) SF – Kelvin Benjamin – WR, Florida State
Kavner: Tons of first-round receivers, and the 49ers add the biggest
31) DEN – C.J. Mosley – ILB, Alabama
Broaddus: Last season's starters gone, huge upgrade for Broncos
32) SEA – Xavier Su'a-Filo – OG, UCLA
Helman: Perfect fit for their needs at left guard