DC.Com Staff Gives Predictions With 1st-Round Mock





IRVING, Texas – Draft day has arrived.

Only a few hours remain before the real draft occurs, but there's still time left to predict what's about to take place and where future stars will land.

The DallasCowboys.com staff put together a first-round mock draft, along with some commentary on each pick.

Here are the results:

1) HOU – Jadeveon Clowney – DE, South Carolina

Eatman: Players like him come around every few years

2) STL – Greg Robinson – OT, Auburn

Helman: They need some young help on the outside

3) JAX – Johnny Manziel– QB, Texas A&M

Broaddus: Will look to add franchise quarterback here

4) CLE – Sammy Watkins – WR, Clemson

Kavner: Most dynamic receiver pairs with Gordon as 1-2 punch

5) OAK – Khalil Mack – OLB, Buffalo

Kavner: The Raiders add a pass rusher some considered at No. 1

6) *ATL – Jake Matthews – OT, Texas A&M

*Eatman: Bloodlines and skill hard to beat

7) TB – Mike Evans – WR, Texas A&M

Helman: This makes a dangerous tandem with Vincent Jackson

8) MIN – Aaron Donald – DT, Pittsburgh

Broaddus: This is Zimmer's Geno Atkins

9) BUF – Eric Ebron – TE, North Carolina

Helman: E.J. Manuel gets his safety blanket

10) DET – Justin Gilbert – CB, Oklahoma State

Broaddus: Cornerback's been held hostage here for years

11) TEN – Anthony Barr – OLB, UCLA

Eatman: Angry fist-pounding around in Cowboys' war room

12) NYG – Taylor Lewan – OT, Michigan

Helman: Top 10 prospect falls into their lap

13) STL – Kyle Fuller– CB, Virginia Tech

Broaddus: Great selection, my favorite corner in draft

14) *CHI – Calvin Pryor – S, Louisville

*Eatman: Bears bolster struggling position in 2013

15) *PIT – Odell Beckham – WR, LSU

*Kavner: Big Ben's got serious speed with Beckham and Antonio Brown

16) DAL – Zack Martin – OG, Notre Dame

Helman: No Barr, no Donald, Martin best available at this point

17) *BAL – HaHa Clinton-Dix – S, Alabama

*Eatman: If he's half the player Ed Reed was, it'll be a great pick

18) NYJ – Darqueze Dennard – CB, Michigan State

Broaddus: Need a true starter opposite Dee Milliner, fits the bill

19) MIA – Cyrus Kouandjio – OT, Alabama

Kavner: Lost some key offensive linemen, now they upgrade

20) ARI – Blake Bortles – QB, Central Florida

*Broaddus: Addresses QB future now with this pick *

21) GB – Jimmie Ward – S, Northern Illinois

Kavner: Some may see this as a reach on defense – I don't

22) PHI – Brandin Cooks – WR, Oregon State

Eatman: Chip Kelly gets on same side as Oregon State standout

23) *KC – Marqise Lee – WR, USC

*Helman: Chiefs need more weapons alongside Dwayne Bowe

24) CIN – Bradley Roby – CB, Ohio State

Broaddus: Bengals have long history with Ohio State players

25) SD – Louis Nix – NT, Notre Dame

Eatman: Chargers add the best nose man in the draft

26) CLE – Teddy Bridgewater – QB, Louisville

*Broaddus: Been chasing this position for years; Hope he's the answer *

27) NO – Dee Ford – DE, Auburn

Helman: Ford gives Rob Ryan a dynamic pass rusher to work with

28) CAR – Joel Bitonio – OT, Nevada

Kavner: They lost some pieces and need to protect Cam Newton

29) *NE – Austin Seferian-Jenkins – TE, Washington

*Eatman: This pick restores what was once a strong suit in New England

30) SF – Kelvin Benjamin – WR, Florida State

Kavner: Tons of first-round receivers, and the 49ers add the biggest

31) DEN – C.J. Mosley – ILB, Alabama

Broaddus: Last season's starters gone, huge upgrade for Broncos