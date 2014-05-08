DC.com Staff Puts Together Final Cowboys Mock





David: I just can't talk myself into Barr or Donald being available, but Martin should make an immediate impact on the offensive line. Crichton falling to No. 47 likely requires some luck, but I think he's a Day 1 contributor if so. With both lines addressed, the Cowboys are free to take a fantastic slot receiver in Landry – again, I'd expect him to play behind Dez Bryant and Terrance Williams from the outset. If Reid is available to bolster the defensive tackle depth in the fourth round, I'd have to consider that a steal – most see him as a three-technique, which the Cowboys covet. Taking a running back seems like a luxury, but Freeman is a hard runner and a good blocker, making him a good insurance policy for DeMarco Murray. With the slew of seventh-rounders, I'm going defense-heavy – specifically defensive end. Hopefully someone turns into something special. Gilbert, who played just down the road, could be an interesting project.

Ed: I might be crazy. Jerry Jones told us it wasn't a priority in his pre-draft press conference. The hype at the QB position has been on Johnny Manziel. Why am I picking Blake Bortles? I think the Cowboys will be wiped out at 16, and he may be the best option available. Yes, he won't play this year (hopefully), but I'm taking this pick and investing in a very bright future if he is available. Moving forward, I think the Cowboys will end up with Timmy Jernigan one way or another in this draft. They could take him in a trade back scenario, or grab him if he falls into the second. You'll see that Nick has Cody Latimer in the second, and that is probably more accurate, but with the wealth of receivers in this class I'm hoping he might be available in the third. The rest of my draft addresses some needs and takes some risks. Overall, I'd be very happy with this class if it turned out this way.