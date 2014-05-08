DC.com Staff Puts Together Final Cowboys Mock

IRVING, Texas – The NFL draft is finally here, and with it comes the final opportunity to predict the Cowboys' picks.
After nearly five months of speculation, the members of the DC.com staff have analyzed enough of the prospects to make their final projections and briefly explain their choices.
The names surrounding the Cowboys' No. 16 pick should all be familiar by now, but there's no clear-cut consensus on what Dallas should do with its first pick – located right in the middle of the first round. That difference of opinion is perfectly illustrated in this week's mocks, as all five writers selected a different first round choice.
|Bryan
|David
|Ed
|Nick
|Rowan
|Round 1
16
|Odell
Beckham Jr.
WR - LSU
|Zack
Martin
G/T - Notre Dame
|Blake
Bortles
QB - UCF
|Ryan
Shazier
OLB - Ohio State
|Anthony
Barr
DE/LB - UCLA
|Round 2
47
|Demarcus
Lawrence
DE - Boise St.
|Scott
Crichton
DE - Oregon St.
Jernigan
DT - FSU
Latimer
WR - Indiana
Easley
DT - Florida
78
Turner
OG - LSU
*Landry
WR - LSU
Latimer
WR - Indiana
Joyner
CB/S - FSU
Dozier
OG - Furman
119
MarshDE - UCLA
Reid
DT - Princeton
Clarke
DE - West Virginia
Smith
DE - Louisville
Smith
DE - Arkansas
158
Pierre-Louis
LB - Boston College
Freeman
RB - FSU
Powell
OLB - Florida
Thomas
RB - Oregon
Huff
WR - Oregon
229
Thomas
QB - Virginia Tech
Allen
OLB - Michigan State
Crowell
RB - Alabama State
Watt
C/G - Notre Dame
Graham
OT - OK State
231
Long
OG - Nebraska
Moore
DE - Concordia
Bodine
C - UNC
Dixon
S - Baylor
Webster
DE - Bloomsburg
238
Goodson
CB - Baylor
Webster
DE - Bloomsberg
Belue
CB - Alabama
Westbrooks
DE - West Texas A&M
Whaley
DT - Texas
242
Thorton
DT - Southern Mississippi
Fulton
G - Tennessee
Shembo
OLB - Notre Dame
Tialavea
TE - Utah
Taliaferro
RB - Coastal Carolina
251
Jones
OLB - Shepherd College
Sutton
DE - South Carolina
Jacobs
TE - McNeese St.
Grant
WR - Tulane
Dixon
CB - NW Missouri St.
254
Van Der Kamp
P - Iowa State
Gilbert
QB - SMU
Darby
S - Arizona St.
Acker
CB - SMU
Palmer
OT - Baylor
Bryan:There is no doubt in my mind that they are hunting for a right defensive end in this draft but with the 16th pick, the guy they want in Anthony Barr is off the board. I believe Aaron Donald will be gone as well. If they cannot move, then the consideration becomes Zack Martin, Odell Beckham and Ryan Shazier. If this is the case, I they might believe they could grab a receiver later and take Shazier but the value of Beckham is much too good to pass up here and make him the selection. I am very excited about the selection of Cassius Marsh, defensive end and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis and what they can bring to the defensive. Khyri Thornton also helps me along the defensive line at that one technique. I am also looking for traits late in the draft and quarterback, Logan Thomas surly fits that bill.
David: I just can't talk myself into Barr or Donald being available, but Martin should make an immediate impact on the offensive line. Crichton falling to No. 47 likely requires some luck, but I think he's a Day 1 contributor if so. With both lines addressed, the Cowboys are free to take a fantastic slot receiver in Landry – again, I'd expect him to play behind Dez Bryant and Terrance Williams from the outset. If Reid is available to bolster the defensive tackle depth in the fourth round, I'd have to consider that a steal – most see him as a three-technique, which the Cowboys covet. Taking a running back seems like a luxury, but Freeman is a hard runner and a good blocker, making him a good insurance policy for DeMarco Murray. With the slew of seventh-rounders, I'm going defense-heavy – specifically defensive end. Hopefully someone turns into something special. Gilbert, who played just down the road, could be an interesting project.
Ed: I might be crazy. Jerry Jones told us it wasn't a priority in his pre-draft press conference. The hype at the QB position has been on Johnny Manziel. Why am I picking Blake Bortles? I think the Cowboys will be wiped out at 16, and he may be the best option available. Yes, he won't play this year (hopefully), but I'm taking this pick and investing in a very bright future if he is available. Moving forward, I think the Cowboys will end up with Timmy Jernigan one way or another in this draft. They could take him in a trade back scenario, or grab him if he falls into the second. You'll see that Nick has Cody Latimer in the second, and that is probably more accurate, but with the wealth of receivers in this class I'm hoping he might be available in the third. The rest of my draft addresses some needs and takes some risks. Overall, I'd be very happy with this class if it turned out this way.
Nick:My trade last week didn't sit well with everyone so we nixed all trades, otherwise I'd stick with Anthony Barr, but I just don't see him being there at 16. Shazier would be a really good solid pick who steps right in and starts at one of the two OLB spots. Latimer might not last to 47 and the same could be said for Joyner, a
versatile player in the secondary. Smith gives the team more depth up front. Not sure if the Cowboys like Thomas at all, but if you're good enough for an SI cover, good enough for me. I think he's a dynamic player who makes a difference. If Dixon falls to the seventh, Cowboys could get a steal in a physical player with good speed. Westbrooks is the only player I've kept on my mock all three times.
Rowan: I think the most likely scenario is the Cowboys end up trading out of the 16th pick, but for mock draft's sake, I don't think the Cowboys would pass if Barr's there. That's the only way I think they stay put. They need to help their defensive line, and the Cowboys have had a history of turning second-round picks who fell from injury into starters. If Easley can stay on the field, this could end up being the best pick of the draft. The Cowboys need more interior linemen, and I suspect they grab help there in the middle rounds. Dozier fills that request. I think their next pick is a Smith – whether it's Telvin, Marcus or Chris. The other two are gone, and Chris Smith fits the pass-rushing bill. Huff's been a constant on my mock drafts, and I think the dynamic player complements the other receivers.