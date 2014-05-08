DC.com Staff Puts Together Final Cowboys Mock

May 08, 2014
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

IRVING, Texas



IRVING, Texas – The NFL draft is finally here, and with it comes the final opportunity to predict the Cowboys' picks.

After nearly five months of speculation, the members of the DC.com staff have analyzed enough of the prospects to make their final projections and briefly explain their choices.

The names surrounding the Cowboys' No. 16 pick should all be familiar by now, but there's no clear-cut consensus on what Dallas should do with its first pick – located right in the middle of the first round. That difference of opinion is perfectly illustrated in this week's mocks, as all five writers selected a different first round choice.

Bryan
David
Ed
Nick
Rowan
Round 1
16		Odell
Beckham Jr.
WR - LSU

Zack
Martin
G/T - Notre Dame
Blake
Bortles
QB - UCF
Ryan
Shazier
OLB - Ohio State
Anthony
Barr
DE/LB - UCLA
Round 2
47		Demarcus
Lawrence
DE - Boise St.
Scott
Crichton
DE - Oregon St.

Timmy
Jernigan
DT - FSU
Cody
Latimer
WR - Indiana
Dominique
Easley
DT - Florida
Round 3
78Trai
Turner
OG - LSU
Jarvis *
*Landry
WR - LSUCody
Latimer
WR - Indiana
Lamarcus
Joyner
CB/S - FSU
Dakota
Dozier
OG - Furman

Round 4
119Cassius
MarshDE - UCLA
Caraun
Reid
DT - PrincetonWill
Clarke
DE - West Virginia
Marcus
Smith
DE - Louisville
Chris
Smith
DE - Arkansas

Round 5
158Kevin
Pierre-Louis
LB - Boston College
Devonta
Freeman
RB - FSURonald
Powell
OLB - Florida
De'Anthony
Thomas
RB - Oregon
Josh
Huff
WR - Oregon

Round 7
229Logan
Thomas
QB - Virginia Tech
Denicos
Allen
OLB - Michigan StateIsaiah
Crowell
RB - Alabama State
Chris
Watt
C/G - Notre Dame
Parker
Graham
OT - OK State

Round 7
231Spencer
Long
OG - Nebraska
Zach
Moore
DE - ConcordiaRussell
Bodine
C - UNC
Ahmad
Dixon
S - Baylor

Larry
Webster
DE - Bloomsburg

Round 7
238Demetri
Goodson
CB - Baylor
Larry
Webster
DE - BloomsbergDeion
Belue
CB - Alabama
Ethan
Westbrooks
DE - West Texas A&M

Chris
Whaley
DT - Texas

Round 7
242Khryi
Thorton
DT - Southern Mississippi
Zach
Fulton
G - TennesseePrince
Shembo
OLB - Notre Dame
D.J.
Tialavea
TE - Utah

Lorenzo
Taliaferro
RB - Coastal Carolina

Round 7
251Howard
Jones
OLB - Shepherd College
Chaz
Sutton
DE - South CarolinaNic
Jacobs
TE - McNeese St.
Ryan
Grant
WR - Tulane

Brandon
Dixon
CB - NW Missouri St.

Round 7
254Kirby
Van Der Kamp
P - Iowa State
Garrett
Gilbert
QB - SMUAlden
Darby
S - Arizona St.
Kenneth
Acker
CB - SMU
Kelvin
Palmer
OT - Baylor






Bryan:There is no doubt in my mind that they are hunting for a right defensive end in this draft but with the 16th pick, the guy they want in Anthony Barr is off the board. I believe Aaron Donald will be gone as well. If they cannot move, then the consideration becomes Zack Martin, Odell Beckham and Ryan Shazier. If this is the case, I they might believe they could grab a receiver later and take Shazier but the value of Beckham is much too good to pass up here and make him the selection. I am very excited about the selection of Cassius Marsh, defensive end and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis and what they can bring to the defensive. Khyri Thornton also helps me along the defensive line at that one technique. I am also looking for traits late in the draft and quarterback, Logan Thomas surly fits that bill.


David: I just can't talk myself into Barr or Donald being available, but Martin should make an immediate impact on the offensive line. Crichton falling to No. 47 likely requires some luck, but I think he's a Day 1 contributor if so. With both lines addressed, the Cowboys are free to take a fantastic slot receiver in Landry – again, I'd expect him to play behind Dez Bryant and Terrance Williams from the outset. If Reid is available to bolster the defensive tackle depth in the fourth round, I'd have to consider that a steal – most see him as a three-technique, which the Cowboys covet. Taking a running back seems like a luxury, but Freeman is a hard runner and a good blocker, making him a good insurance policy for DeMarco Murray. With the slew of seventh-rounders, I'm going defense-heavy – specifically defensive end. Hopefully someone turns into something special. Gilbert, who played just down the road, could be an interesting project.

Ed: I might be crazy. Jerry Jones told us it wasn't a priority in his pre-draft press conference. The hype at the QB position has been on Johnny Manziel. Why am I picking Blake Bortles? I think the Cowboys will be wiped out at 16, and he may be the best option available. Yes, he won't play this year (hopefully), but I'm taking this pick and investing in a very bright future if he is available. Moving forward, I think the Cowboys will end up with Timmy Jernigan one way or another in this draft. They could take him in a trade back scenario, or grab him if he falls into the second. You'll see that Nick has Cody Latimer in the second, and that is probably more accurate, but with the wealth of receivers in this class I'm hoping he might be available in the third. The rest of my draft addresses some needs and takes some risks. Overall, I'd be very happy with this class if it turned out this way.

Nick:My trade last week didn't sit well with everyone so we nixed all trades, otherwise I'd stick with Anthony Barr, but I just don't see him being there at 16. Shazier would be a really good solid pick who steps right in and starts at one of the two OLB spots. Latimer might not last to 47 and the same could be said for Joyner, a


versatile player in the secondary. Smith gives the team more depth up front. Not sure if the Cowboys like Thomas at all, but if you're good enough for an SI cover, good enough for me. I think he's a dynamic player who makes a difference. If Dixon falls to the seventh, Cowboys could get a steal in a physical player with good speed. Westbrooks is the only player I've kept on my mock all three times.

Rowan: I think the most likely scenario is the Cowboys end up trading out of the 16th pick, but for mock draft's sake, I don't think the Cowboys would pass if Barr's there. That's the only way I think they stay put. They need to help their defensive line, and the Cowboys have had a history of turning second-round picks who fell from injury into starters. If Easley can stay on the field, this could end up being the best pick of the draft. The Cowboys need more interior linemen, and I suspect they grab help there in the middle rounds. Dozier fills that request. I think their next pick is a Smith – whether it's Telvin, Marcus or Chris. The other two are gone, and Chris Smith fits the pass-rushing bill. Huff's been a constant on my mock drafts, and I think the dynamic player complements the other receivers.

