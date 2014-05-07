DC Star Draft Preview Still Available At Draft Party





IRVING, Texas –Copies of the Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine NFL Draft preview issue will be available at the Cowboys' annual Draft Day Party, which begins Thursday at 4 p.m. from AT&T Stadium.

As a reminder, April's issue of Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine is a comprehensive NFL Draft preview put together by the DallasCowboys.com staff, available in both print and online. Copies of the print issue will be available at the draft party for only $5.

In addition, fans can still receive the special draft guide with a digital subscription to Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine. For only $14.99, subscribers will receive all 32 issues, including the special draft preview, a training camp preview, a season review and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders swimsuit edition. Subscribe here.

The official draft preview provides an inside look into the draft with a focus on the Cowboys, including profiles on more than 80 players and rankings on more than 300 prospects. Stories with the Cowboys' scouting staff are also provided, featuring interviews from assistant director of player personnel Will McClay, director of scouting Tom Ciskowski and college scouting [embedded_ad]

coordinator Chris Hall. In addition, multiple prospects in this year's NFL Draft at every major position were interviewed for pieces on players who could be a fit in Dallas.

The Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine draft preview includes predictions from the DC.com staff for the Cowboys in all seven rounds, totaling 11 selections, a full first-round mock draft and a draft tracker in the back to let the reader follow pick by pick and make predictions when the draft begins May 8.