DC Women's Association Takes Part In Charity Fashion Show

FRISCO - Wives of Dallas Cowboys players and coaches hit the runway recently in the "Fashion's First Down" charity fashion show at the home of Gerald and Kristin Smith-Sensabaugh.

Presented by the Dallas Cowboys Women's Association—an organization of players', coaches' and executives' wives and significant others involved in numerous charitable initiatives—the exclusive event raised $37,000 for Nexus Recovery Center in Dallas. Co-hosted by Sensabaugh and Candice Romo, wife of Tony Romo, and emceed by Amy Vanderoef of Good Morning Texas, the event featured tastes from Pappas Bros Steakhouse, a raffle, silent auction, whiskey tasting and a demonstration on the art of cigar rolling during the evening's "halftime."

The fashion show featured models Michelle Witten, wife of Jason Witten; Megan McShane, fiancée to Sean Lee; Natasha Hatcher, wife of Jason Hatcher; Stacy Sydlo, fiancée to Miles Austin; Kelly Eberflus, wife of Matt Eberflus; and Traci Henderson, wife of Jerome Henderson. All sported the glamorous designs of Nha Khanh.

Nexus Recovery Center, the event's beneficiary and an organization on which the Women's Association focuses much of its efforts, is at the forefront of specialized substance abuse services for women and adolescent girls. Since opening its High Hopes Rehabilitation Center in 1971, Nexus has assisted more than 20,000 women and children on their journey to recovery, offering parenting classes, family education, life skills training and more.

Partners of the Women's Association for "Fashion's First Down" included Gene and Jerry Jones Family Charities, Nha Khanh, Jordan Payne Events and Albertson's Market, Uber Dallas, Woodford Reserve, Straight Line Exotic Automobiles, Southern Fried Paper and others.