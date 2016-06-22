DCC Jenna: Camp DCC Takes Arkansas

By: Jenna

After a long five-hour bus ride to El Dorado, Ark., we pulled up to the gym where 180 little campers patiently awaited our arrival. Walking into that scene and seeing dancers and cheerleaders of all ages going crazy just at the sight of the four of us is what truly makes this job so rewarding.

Each one of the girls had matching coral tank tops emblazoned with the Camp DCC logo and bright metallic turquoise shorts. Arkansas was READY to dance. Jennifer, Robin, Amy L., and I started off the day by introducing ourselves and then asked all of the girls to join us on the floor for a fun warm-up dance. Every single face in that room lit up with excitement as they ran down to the gym floor.

Soon after a spirited start, we separated all of the girls into six groups to do "across the floor" techniques. One thing that never fails every camp is how motivated the campers get when they are asked to do their "sassy walks" across the floor.

Camp DCC is more than just learning a pom routine and a camp cheer, though. We talk highly about the acronym D.C.C. and what it means to us. We have a one-on-one moment with the campers that we call "World Class," where we talk about Dedication, Confidence and Community. It's really important for us to share with these young girls how to apply those qualities in dancing and in real life situations. Having dedication and confidence will get you through some of the toughest times in life.