DeMarcus Lawrence nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys announced on Tuesday that veteran defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has been nominated as the team's representative for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award which is his first nomination for the award since entering the league in 2014.

Lawrence, who has spent most of his career assisting in the community both with the youth and with the homelessness around Dallas-Fort Worth and beyond, has been nominated one year after Dak Prescott won the award in 2022 for his work in the community and his non-profit efforts. Prescott surprised Lawrence with the nomination on Monday.

In the past year, Lawrence has participated in various community efforts including celebrating Father's Day at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by thanking dads in the medical facility for their dedication and support of their families.

His financial contributions have included support of the Questlove Hip Hop Brunch for Creative Solutions Program, a $7,500 donation through a WSS Shoe store grand opening event and raising nearly $20,000 at his annual Cars & Cause event.

Heavily involved with the youth around Dallas-Fort Worth, Lawrence's outreach with the Thriving Minds after-school program has provided the non-profit with contributions of clothing and shoes as well as his time taking part in the "Reading Makes You a Super Hero" event where he reads to the youth. Lawrence has also donated $5,000 worth of outfits to students at South Oak Cliff High School in time for the holidays. Most recently, he joined Dak Prescott in presenting families from The Salvation Army and North Crowley High School with holiday gifts and decoration bundles.

His on-field play has also helped contribute to his community efforts as, through a partnership with Globe Life, Lawrence has matched dollar-for-dollar in contributing $2,500 to the North Texas Food Bank for every sack he earns this season.