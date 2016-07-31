DeMarcus Lawrence: Suspension Helped Me Realize My Priorities

Given that he led the defense with eight sacks last season, the loss of Lawrence is bad enough. But that suspension, coupled with the same penalty to Randy Gregory, has the Cowboys preparing for the season without either of their most talented defensive ends.

With Gregory currently absent from training camp, it leaves Lawrence with the challenge of not only preparing himself for the coming season, but also helping to develop the Cowboys' young pass rushers.

[embeddedad0]

"I've just got to come out here and approach each day working hard – making sure the young guys are ready to step up and take over their role," he said. "Just coming out here, trying to focus on my technique and make sure I'm ready and in shape when I get back, and just making sure the young guys are ready."

To hear it from Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, Lawrence will have plenty of opportunities to get himself ready, as well. The third-year veteran is allowed to partake in all training camp practices, and he'll be available for all preseason games – where the coaching staff plans to make use of him.

"He's going to have a healthy next few weeks. We're going to make sure that he lays a great foundation for himself, and I know he's determined to do that," Garrett said.

Even if it's short-lived, it should be nice for Lawrence to get back to football. His offseason back surgery limited him throughout OTAs, so it's been eight months since he's played a legitimate snap. He said Sunday that his back is fine, and he's ready to begin the business of putting the suspension behind him.